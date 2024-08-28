The Terminator 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-rays Include a Limited Edition Steelbook

The Terminator 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Steelbook

James Cameron’s iconic 1984 action movie the Terminator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and that means new Blu-rays are on the way. The fact that the Terminator: Zero anime debuts on Netflix this week probably also had something to do with the timing. Specifically pre-orders for a standard 4K Blu-ray and a Limited Edition Steelbook 4K Blu-ray have launched, and the latter includes some really fantastic cover art.

At the time of writing, the Steelbook edition is available to pre-order here on GRUV and and here on Amazon, though Amazon currently has it listed in “unavailable” status. Also keep an eye on Walmart for their listings to go live. The standard 4K Blu-ray is available to pre-order here on Amazon as well. Details about specs, special features, and a release date haven’t been revealed at this time, but this article will be updated as that information becomes available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of The Terminator 40th anniversary, Humble Bundle has launched a Terminator comic book bundle to celebrate the milestone, and it includes as many as 12 digital issues from Dynamite for as little as $18. This includes The Terminator: Hunters And Killers and The Terminator: Suicide Run, with a portion of proceeds going to the Comic Book Defense Fund charity. You can check out the Humble Bundle deal right here while it lasts.

What’s Terminator Zero About?

Want to know more about Terminator Zero? You can read the show’s official synopsis before the anime premieres on Netflix August 29: “Set in 1990s Japan, Malcolm Lee has been developing another AI system that is intended to compete with Skynet. As Judgment Day approaches in 1997, Lee finds himself and his three children pursued by an unknown robot assassin, and a mysterious soldier from the year 2022 has been sent to protect him.”

Terminator’s Iconic “I’ll Be Back” Line

In a recent Arnold Schwarzenegger documentary on Netflix, the actor and James Cameron revealed that they had differing opinions about what the Terminator should say in his big moment. Schwarzenegger wasn’t a fan of what was in the script.

“Sometime in the middle of the shoot, we’re doing this police station scene. The line is, ‘I’ll come back.’ It wasn’t meant to be like a big moment at all,” said Cameron. “It was literally meant to be, on its face, ‘No problem, I’ll come back.’ For some reason, Arnold didn’t say, ‘I’ll come back.’ I said, ‘Well, just say I’ll be back. Keep it simple.’”

Schwarzenegger then explained that he felt something like “I’ll be back” wouldn’t make sense for his character because he’s a robot. He felt that “I will be back” would be more robotic and closer to what the character would say.

“And he says, ‘Are you the writer?’” Schwarzenegger said. “And I said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘Well don’t tell me how to f—ing write.’”

Of course, Cameron was right all along, as that line continues to be one of the most quoted movie lines in film history.