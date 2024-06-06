The Twits: Netflix Reveals First Look and Cast Details for New Roald Dahl Movie

Netflix announced a pretty robust animation slate on Thursday, unveiling new details and a lot of new footage for its upcoming animated movies and television shows. That will include a new adaptation of The Twits, the 1980 children's novel from Roald Dahl — and we have our first look at exactly what that will bring. As Netflix confirmed, the ensemble voice cast of The Twits will include Margo Martindale (Bojack Horseman, Justified), Johnny Vegas (Ideal, Still Open All Hours), Natalie Portman (May December, Thor: Love and Thunder) and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Secret Invasion).

While an exact release date was not given, Netflix confirmed that The Twits will be debuting exclusively on their platform at some point in 2025. A trio of first-look photos were also released, which you can check out below.

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

What Is The Twits About?

In The Twits, Mr. and Mrs. Twit are the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world who also happen to own and operate the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia. But when the Twits rise to power in their town, two brave orphans and a family of magical animals are forced to become as tricky as the Twits in order to save the city. A hysterically funny, wild ride of a film (chock-full of the Twits' beloved tricks–from the Wormy Spaghetti to the Dreaded Shrinks), The Twits is also a story for our times, about the never-ending battle between cruelty and empathy.

The Twits is directed by Phil Johnston and co-directed by Katie Shanahan and Todd Kunjan Demong, with a script from Johnston and Meg Favreau.

What Are Netflix's Roald Dahl Movies?

Netflix has been developing Roald Dahl adaptations since 2018, reportedly purchasing the rights to the author's entire catalogue in 2021. Thus far, that collaboration has led to Robert Zemeckis' 2020 reboot of The Witches, the 2022 adaptation of Matilda the Musical, and an anthology of shorts from Wes Anderson adapting The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, The Swan, The Ratcatcher, and Poison.

"For a long time I've had this idea to do Henry Sugar," Anderson explained in a previous interview with Deadline. "But when I realized that it was only going to add up to a certain length, I had to say to myself, "Let's just let it be what it is, and this is the length that it wants to be." So, I've made some other short films that are separate, but they're all Dahl."

As mentioned above, The Twits will debut exclusively on Netflix at some point in 2025.