The Wolverine Trailer Won’t Be Released Until End Of March

Back in December of last year, The Wolverine director James Mangold tweeted that he was "thinking February for the first teaser" for The Wolverine movie. With that information, many online speculated that The Wolverine trailer was being saved for either the Super Bowl or the premiere of A Good Day To Die Hard, which is another film from 20th Century Fox. In fact, a rumor spread that The Wolverine trailer would actually be released online on February 12th before the premiere in front of A Good Day To Die Hard. Over the last week, director James Mangold has taken to Twitter to set the record straight. Mangold revealed that there was still more visual effects work to be done and that the rumors of the trailer being release between February 12th and 14th were false. As comic book movie fans are anxious to get a better look at The Wolverine, the information that the trailer won't be coming as early as expected has resulted in some criticism from fans. With Iron Man 3 and Man of Steel having already released trailer, fans are expressing that The Wolverine has a lot of ground to catch up, especially considering it has to overcome a somewhat poorly received X-Men Origins: Wolverine. In response to the criticism, director James Mangold took to Twitter earlier today to reassure fans. Mangold tweeted, "Tell me you think we're lame after you see the teaser. At least then you will be critiquing images from the film, not a marketing window." As far as when fans can actually expect the long-awaited first trailer for The Wolverine. Mangold tweeted, "Take a deep breath. End of March." Mangold also added, "From end of March till release, you'll be saturated. Relax, yuk. I've never found the coolest people are the first to arrive at a party." While Mangold did not provide an exact date, G.I. Joe: Retaliation is set to be released on March 29, 2013, so fans are already speculating the The Wolverine trailer will be attached to that film. The Wolverine is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 26, 2013.