Ready or Not Writer Teases How Sequel Expands the Disturbing Mythology

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 horror hit Ready or Not is taking shape, and producer James Vanderbilt has offered some tantalizing teases about how the new film will delve deeper into the Le Domas family mythology. Speaking with ComicBook in an exclusive interview for his current film Fountain of Youth, now streaming on Apple TV+, Vanderbilt revealed that the creative team was incredibly careful in their approach to expanding the story, ensuring the follow-up, titled Ready or Not: Here I Come, both honors the original and offers something fresh. The focus for the sequel is to broaden the disturbing lore surrounding the deadly game without over-explaining its enigmatic elements, aiming for the “right amount of worldbuilding” coupled with a compelling emotional narrative for returning star Samara Weaving’s character, Grace.

“There are a couple of different ways we are doing it,” Vanderbilt explained about the sequel. “I don’t want to give anything away. It’s so early, and there is so little out there. What I will say is one of the reasons it has taken a minute to make this sequel was that we were really hard on ourselves on not just repeating what the first movie was, but also, not losing the sauce of what the first movie was.” According to Vanderbilt, the goal of Ready or Not: Here I Come is to build upon the foundation of horror and dark comedy of the first movie, ensuring fans will get a meaningful expansion of the franchise.

“It’s interesting because there’s a debate all the way through as to what is real and what is not,” Vanderbilt stated, highlighting the challenge of moving forward from the original’s definitive ending. “That is answered at the end of the first movie, so you can’t put that Le Bail back in the bottle. What Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy do in this script is incredibly smart. As soon as they pitched it, it was, ‘Of course that’s what it is. That’s a great idea.’ It’s such a great way to tell this story. I am so excited for people to see it.”

“I think it’s safe to say we expand the mythology without explaining the entire mythology,” Vanderbilt emphasized the sequel’s narrative goals. “I don’t know if that sounds exciting, but it’s exciting to us. I think it’s the right amount of worldbuilding, while still telling an amazing emotional story. We felt so privileged that people embraced that movie, that we didn’t want to revisit it if it was going to kinda be like, ‘Oh, look. They did it again.’ We were all okay leaving it be if we didn’t come up with something that we felt added to it, or in some ways, topped it. We are all really excited about what it is going to be.”

Everything We Know About Ready or Not: Here I Come

Image courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Searchlight Pictures officially greenlit Ready or Not: Here I Come in October 2024, signaling a commitment to continue the harrowing tale of Grace Le Domas. Fans of the original will be pleased to know that the core creative team is returning to ensure continuity in vision and tone. In addition to Busick and Murphy, the writers who penned the first film, directing duo Radio Silence, comprised of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, are also back at the helm of the sequel. Their expertise in blending horror, comedy, and suspense was a hallmark of the original Ready or Not and has since been demonstrated in films like SCREAM, Scream VI, and Abigail.

Joining Weaving is a cast that promises to elevate the sequel’s stakes and expand its world. For starters, Ready or Not: Here I Come stars Kathryn Newton, known for her roles in Abigail and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Plus, in a highly anticipated return to the genre, Sarah Michelle Gellar, iconic for her role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is also part of the cast. The ensemble is further bolstered by genre veteran Elijah Wood, recognized for his work in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and more recently in Yellowjackets. One of the most talked-about new cast members is legendary director David Cronenberg (The Fly, Crimes of the Future), who will be stepping in front of the camera for a rare acting performance. Kevin Durand, who previously worked with Radio Silence on Abigail, has also been confirmed for the sequel, teasing a role that is the “polar opposite” of his character in the vampire film.

Searchlight Pictures has not yet announced an official release date for Ready or Not: Here I Come.

