7 TV Spinoffs That Completely Surpassed The Original Show

It might be surprising to learn that some of the most notable and long-running shows on TV actually started as spinoffs from lesser-known series. For many series, the development of spinoffs is the best way to expand the universe, introduce new characters, or explain key pieces of backstory, character development, and world-building. Oftentimes, spinoffs struggle to achieve the same popularity and success of their parent show. Some have managed to break this pattern, however, and surpass their original show’s impact on pop culture.

Spinoffs such as Joey (Friends), The Winchesters (Supernatural), That ’80s Show (That ’70s Show), and How I Met Your Father (How I Met Your Mother) have all struggled to match up to the original series, but some flourish. In some cases, you might not even realize that some of the best spin-offs ever began with roots in other TV shows. Which arguably makes it more impressive that they surpassed their originals so well.

7. Xena: Warrior Princess (1995-2001)

Lucy Lawless will always be remembered for her iconic role of the titular character in Xena: Warrior Princess, though her career as the infamous warrior began with three appearances in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. Both Hercules and Xena ran for six seasons, but the latter became a much more far-reaching, becoming one of the most successful cult shows in history, and putting Lawless’ Xena on the map as one of the greatest TV characters ever. Attempts to reboot Xena: Warrior Princess might have failed, but the popularity of the original series means a reboot surely doesn’t need to happen anyway.

6. The Originals (2013-2018)

In its own right, The Vampire Diaries was a very successful show, running for eight seasons between 2009 and 2017. However, with a darker, more mature tone, more compelling and thoughtful character development, and a more cohesive narrative that focused on family dynamics and supernatural politics, The Originals was a more consistently-praised spinoff. Following the vampire-werewolf hybrid Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and his family’s role in the politics of the French Quarter of New Orleans, The Originals had a stronger, more accessible storyline and had a lot more heart than its predecessor.

5. NCIS (2003-Present)

You’d be forgiven for not realizing military police procedural series NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) actually started as a spinoff, birthed over two episodes of the eighth season of JAG (Judge Advocate General). As of 2022, NCIS is the third-longest-running scripted, live-action prime-time American series currently airing, surpassed by Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, another remarkable spinoff. Renewed for season 23 in February, NCIS is still going strong, far surpassing JAG‘s ten-season run, and continuing its streak as one of the longest-running, most-watched and most popular American TV shows.

4. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

Set several years prior to the start of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul explored the backstory of Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill, aka egocentric criminal-defense attorney Saul Goodman. With a slower, more character-driven narrative, complex moral and philosophical questions, and inspired and beautifully-crafted visuals, Better Call Saul is sometimes considered a far superior show, though this is a divisive topic of conversation. Breaking Bad has been lauded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time, but Better Call Saul has a more personal and grounded narrative that keeps the story as tight and strong as possible.

3. Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994)

As the first live-action spinoff of Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation benefitted from more advanced technology, better visual effects, improved storytelling, and a more complex, less campy narrative. Led by the indomitable Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, The Next Generation gifted its characters better opportunities for development in more complex stories, allowing a wider audience to fall in love with Star Trek during its impressive seven-season run. This far surpassed the three seasons of The Original Series, and made for much more enjoyable TV.

2. Frasier (1993-2004)

Spinning off from iconic sitcom Cheers, it’s arguable that Frasier actually surpassed its parent show, but the level of success achieved by both makes it impossible to ignore. Kelsey Grammer returned as psychiatrist Frasier Crane, with deeper development of him and his family opening the door for a more intimate story, while retaining the magnificent comedy and wit of the original. Frasier follows a stronger cast in more varied settings, includes more interesting story arcs and more exciting guest appearances, and is more relatable and emotional, ensuring it exists as one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

1. The Simpsons (1989-Present)

After 36 seasons and as many years on air, it is very easy to forget that The Simpsons began its life as a series of short comedy sketches in The Tracey Ullman Show. The popularity of these sketches and the hilariously dysfunctional Simpson family spurred its expansion into a half-hour prime-time TV show. It is now the longest-running American animated series, the longest-running American sitcom, and the longest-running prime-time American TV series, becoming one of the most influential and successful TV shows in history. The Simpsons has come a long way since those early days on The Tracey Ullman Show.

