Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Blown Away by New Free Game Announcement

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are blown away by the latest free games announcement, and in particular, one game included in the next batch of Xbox Game Pass games. This new free Xbox Game Pass being added in just four days, on May 29, is one of 2024’s very best games. This is evident by its 94 on Metacritic, as well as its Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards last year. And considering the game was only released back in October, many Xbox Game Pass subscribers are surprised to see it being added so quickly. Better yet, the game is being added to all tiers, minus Xbox Game Pass Core, which is to say it will be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Standard.

The new Xbox Game Pass game in question that has subscribers circling May 29 on their calendars is Metaphor ReFantazio, the latest release from Studio Zero and Atlus, the latter of which is best-known for the Persona series. How long the fantasy RPG will be available via Xbox Game Pass, remains to be seen. Microsoft, per usual, does not disclose this information. Typically, this is not supremely relevant as games are always added long enough to be played completely, usually several times over, but Metaphor ReFantazio can take over 100 hours, so some subscribers will need it to stick around for a while to see it all the way through. In the meantime though, Xbox Game Pass users are very excited about the addition.

“Metaphor is crazy! Straight AAA game. They must have a deal with Atlus or something. Wow,” writes one Xbox Game Pass Reddit user of the news. A second subscriber adds: “Holy crap. I won’t be playing Metaphor cause I know I won’t finish it, but getting it on GP is huge!’

Meanwhile, a third subscriber further adds: “Xbox Game Pass been stealing my social life lately. There is no way I can keep up. I’m still playing Oblivion and haven’t even scratched other gems like Expedition 33 or Atomfall.”

This is the first Metaphor ReFantazio has been available with a subscription service. This does now open the door for it come to PS Plus in the future, but right now there is no word of this in the pipeline, which means PS5 users have no option but to pay $70 for the game, unlike PC and Xbox Series X users.

