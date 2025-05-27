HBO Max Removes One of Cartoon Network’s Biggest Shows

MAX, soon to become HBO MAX, has had quite the history with its animated projects. Over the years, Warner Bros has taken off some of the biggest shows from its roster, including the likes of Teen Titans, Ed, Edd n’ Eddy, Static Shock, The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy, and more. In a surprising revelation, the platform has now lost one of the biggest original shows to come from Cartoon Network as fans are taking notice on social media. While many of the lost series might find their way to other streaming services like Netflix and/or Tubi, it appears as though fans of The Powerpuff Girls will need to look elsewhere as MAX has lost the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It appears that as of May 26th, MAX has ditched the original The Powerpuff Girls series, adding another major loss for the streaming service that was once a hub for major animation. Unfortunately, no official statement has been released from Warner Bros Discovery regarding the removal of Townsville’s finest as of the writing of this article, leaving many to wonder what this might mean for other Cartoon Network favorites. Earlier this month, the streaming service lost other big series including The Flintstones, The Smurfs, Tom and Jerry, Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?. Unfortunately, more removals might be on the way in 2025.

What Else Might MAX Lose?

Cartoon Network

Earlier this year, a report shared quite a few properties that were set to have their licenses expire on MAX at some point this year. While several of the aforementioned shows have been jettisoned from the platform, it has yet to be seen if the properties below will suffer the same fate or might dodge the ax. If you want a closer breakdown of what might be facing expulsion from HBO Max, you can check out the list that was released earlier in 2025 below.

The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries – April 1

Baby Looney Tunes – June 1

New Looney Tunes – June 1

Tom And Jerry Tales – April 1

Tom And Jerry – May 1

The Tom And Jerry Show – July 1

Jonny Quest – April 1

The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries – April 1

A Pup Named Scooby Doo – April 1

Yogi Bear – May 1

The Flintstones – May 1

The Jetsons – May 1

The Smurfs – May 1

Scooby-Doo And Scrappy-Doo – May 1

Be Cool, Scooby Doo – May 1

Scooby-Doo And Guess Who – May 1

The New Scooby-Doo Movies – June 1

Scooby-Doo, Mystery Incorporated – June 1

What’s New Scooby-Doo – August 1

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! – September 1

The Scooby-Doo Show – September 1

Apple & Onion – February 11

The Powerpuff Girls – May 27

Courage The Cowardly Dog – August 1

Adventure Time – October 1

Squidbillies – January 11

Robot Chicken – May 10

Home Movies – May 27

Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Seasons 1-11) – May 27

Samurai Jack – May 27

Harvey Birdman – August 31

Moral Orel – August 31

Black Dynamite – August 31

Sealab 2021 – September 1

The Brak Show – September 1

Superjail – September 1

As you can see, the license expiration date for The Powerpuff Girls coincides with its MAX removal, which could spell bad news for the other shows listed here. Fingers crossed that some of your favorite animated series find a streaming home, even if that isn’t under Warner Bros’ premiere platform.