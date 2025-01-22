This Harry Potter “Unpopular Opinion” Would Change the Movies for the Better

Harry Potter fans can be pretty defensive of their favorite series, but some of their critiques would definitely improve the franchise if they were incorporated. One of those ideas cropped up this week on Reddit, in a discussion of “unpopular opinions” about Harry Potter. User u/British_Historian laid ut a great case for why the “killing curse,” Avada Kedavra, should have had more limitations placed on it by the author. That way, there would be a use for more creative spellcasting in combat, while leaving the ultimate act of evil for only the most dramatic moments. Instead, spamming this spell “turned a lot of duels into laser lightshows.”

Avada Kedavra, “the killing curse” is introduced in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as one of the three Unforgivable Curses. When cast successfully, it will instantly kill its target without any damage to their body. It cannot be blocked with a well-timed shield charm, but it can be dodged or blocked with a physical barrier like a wall. We are told the curse requires “a powerful bit of magic behind it,” which seems to mean true murderous intent. There are also implications that using it somehow damages the caster’s soul, which is how Voldemort created his Horcruxes, but it’s not clear what the practical outcome of this damage would be.

Many commenters agreed with u/British_Historian, pointing out that earlier scenes had suggested dueling would be more dynamic and outrageous. In the second book, for example, Malfoy conjured a snake and sent it to attack Harry. The characters spend years learning a wide array of spells, but by the end of the series, most fights come down to Avada Kedavra against sunning spells and disarming spells — all in the forms of light beams.

This may have been due in part consideration of the target audience, as u/WuPacalypse pointed out. The books were for children and young adults, and the movies were rated PG. It was convenient to depict death as a flash of green light with no blood, screaming, or any tangible violence at all. If antagonists had been using spells like Sectumsempra left and right, parents would have thought twice about bringing their kids along to the theater.

Still, spells to incapacitate opponents could have taken the places of a lot of green killing curses — especially the ones that missed. It may also have been interesting to see characters try and fail to cast Avada Kedavra, staggered by the pain it caused or unable to manifest the sheer will it required. This would have dovetailed nicely with the series’ distinction between downright evil villains like Voldemort and cowardly, insecure ones like Malfoy or Peter Pettigrew.

There are a lot of problems with the Harry Potter series, and the overuse of the killing curse is probably pretty low on many fans’ list. Still, it’s something to consider as we prepare for the new TV series adaptation to premiere in 2026 on HBO and Max.