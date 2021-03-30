This Is the End: Seth Rogen Clarifies Emma Watson Didn't "Storm Off" the Set

✖

After a recent interview in which actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen shared behind-the-scenes details about Emma Watson's time on This is the End, including a scene that she was unwilling to shoot. Talking with GQ, Rogen confirmed long-standing rumors that one comedic setup went too far for Watson, and the Harry Potter veteran chose to remove herself from the scene. The truth, as Rogen tells it, is much less dramatic than previous reports would have audiences believe. Rogen says he understands why Watson chose to leave at that moment and notes that she came back to finish her work on the film the next day...but stories covering the interview characterized her choice as "storming off" or "walking off" of the set, which he wants to make clear is not the case.

In a tweet today, Rogen expressed frustration with the GQ story. He also admitted that he could have done a better and more careful job communicating the story to the reporter.

"I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave," Rogen posted to social media. "It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's shitty that the perception is that she did. The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullshit. I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn't, she was put in an uncomfortable position. She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a shitty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together. I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it."

Before becoming a feature-length film, the concept existed as a short film, featuring Rogen alongside Jay Baruchel staving off an apocalypse in their apartment. With This Is the End also starring the likes of James Franco, Craig Robinson, and Jonah Hill, fans would surely enjoy seeing the cast reunite for a project, with Baruchel previously hinting that such a reunion isn't out of the cards.

"The closest that I've heard, and this is a Seth and [director/co-writer] Evan [Goldberg] question more than a me question, but the last time I heard was Evan saying something to the effect of, 'What I would like to see is you five or six dudes in a bunch of different settings,' so not sequels, but basically This Is the End in ancient Rome and then This Is the End in the American West and then all this whatever, but I don't know where it could possibly go," Baruchel confirmed with ComicBook.com. "I know I'd be well up for it. But I guess we get kicked out of heaven or something. [No talks] beyond, 'It would be interesting to see you and Jonah hate each other in a different time period.'"

