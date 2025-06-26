This Original Plan for a Spaceballs Sequel Was an Incredible Idea

With a sequel to the beloved Mel Brooks spoof Spaceballs in active development, the IP is top of mind. The original film is an irreverent, farcical take on the space opera genre that serves up many memorable one-liners; the impending follow-up effort has big shoes to fill, but with a talented creative team onboard, it will almost certainly be a crowd-pleaser. Prior to the aforementioned sequel going into production, there were several attempts to get a follow-up effort off the ground. Of course, none ever successfully made it out of development hell. On that note, we recently unearthed rumblings about a proposed sequel that would have beautifully captured the farcical essence of the original.

Judging by the limited information available, this outrageous pitch sounds like a premise we can get behind.

Rick Moranis Pitched a Sequel Called Spaceballs III: The Search for Spaceballs II

In conversation with Heeb, actor Rick Moranis, who plays Darth Vader knock-off Dark Helmet in Spaceballs, revealed that he pitched a sequel to Brooks not long after the original bowed.

“Mel wanted to do a sequel after it became a cult video hit,” Moranis told the outlet. “It wasn’t a box office hit. It was a cult video hit, and MGM wanted to do a sequel. And my idea for it was Spaceballs III: The Search for Spaceballs II. And I was unable to make a deal with Mel. I couldn’t make a deal.”

Though we don’t know many of the finer details, that is a very on-brand pitch. It’s meta and nonsensical, two characteristics for which the film is well known. Only a handful of pictures have skipped their own sequel. Thankskilling 3 is one example, while Dude Bro Party Massacre III skipped its first and second series installments to go directly to the threequel. In each case, the proceedings are outlandish and over-the-top, as we’re sure this unforgettable pitch would have been if realized.

As it turns out, financial woes are one reason the project never materialized. Moranis and Brooks weren’t able to reach an agreement that was mutually satisfactory. The actor detailed some of what went wrong in the very same interview with Heeb.

“I wasn’t privy to what the budget was or anything, but the deal he presented me, what he wanted me to do, was not workable,” Moranis explained. “It was two or three years later. He wanted me to … it’s better if I don’t get into the particulars of it. Because it is so specific, it’s counter-productive to talk about it. But I was unable to make a deal, and it would have been something I would have wanted to do.”

While it’s disappointing that the planned sequel didn’t get off the ground all those years ago, we’re nonetheless plenty stoked that a follow-up has been confirmed, with a release planned for sometime in 2027. Not to mention, Moranis (among others) is confirmed as returning.

Spaceballs 2: Everything We Know (So Far)

Among the additional returning cast members is Brooks. In the original, the filmmaker plays Yogurt, a character obviously inspired by Yoda from the Star Wars franchise. He additionally features as President Skroob, the commander-in-chief of Planet Spaceball. The chances are good that Brooks will be reprising one or both of those iconic roles in the forthcoming sequel. He also serves as a producer on this long-gestating project.

We also know that Daphne Zuniga, who fans will surely remember for her unforgettable turn as Princess Vespa, is slated to return for the follow-up. Additionally, Bill Pullman, who features as the Han Solo-inspired character Lone Star is on board. It’s heartwarming to see so many original cast members attached.

As fans may already know, Josh Gad (Pixels) co-wrote the screenplay for the upcoming sequel with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. Josh Greenbaum (Strays) will helm the picture for Amazon MGM.

Just in case any of the finer details are a bit hazy, Spaceballs catches up with star pilot Lone Star (Pullman) as he and his half-dog/half-human sidekick, Barf (John Candy), are tasked with rescuing Princess Vespa (Zuniga) after she’s abducted and held captive by Dark Helmet (Moranis) in an attempt to secure more oxygen for Planet Spaceball.

So, there you have it, legendary actor Moranis once pitched accomplished filmmaker Brooks a solid idea for a Spaceballs sequel that sadly never materialized. With that said, we’re very much looking forward to seeing what Greenbaum and company have in store for us with the impending follow-up.

Are you bummed that we never got Spaceballs III: The Search for Spaceballs II? Let us know in the comments section below.