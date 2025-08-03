Thor’s Worst MCU Movie Created a Confusing Avengers: Infinity War Problem

Thor embarked on a huge mission in Avengers: Infinity War to help in the battle against Thanos, but his next solo movie revealed that this task could have been a lot easier than the God of Thunder made out. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has been central to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his debut in 2011, and he has played a key role in every Avengers crossover event. 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War presented his most difficult challenge yet, but 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder revealed that Thor made this task much harder than it needed to be.

In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Hemsworth returned in Thor: Love and Thunder – which made him the only hero to receive four solo adventures in the MCU. Unfortunately, Love and Thunder didn’t repeat the success of its 2017 predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok, and has been widely regarded as one of Thor’s weakest instalments. Love and Thunder saw Thor chasing down Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who sought to reach Eternity and wish for the MCU’s gods to be wiped out – raising the question as to why Thor didn’t use this in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War saw Thor set out with Guardians of the Galaxy members Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) to reach Nidavellir, where he could forge a weapon capable of killing Thanos (Josh Brolin). The ax, Stormbreaker, was strong enough to at least injure Thanos, and beheaded him in Endgame, but the Mad Titan was still successful in his destructive plan. Love and Thunder revealed that Stormbreaker is the key to Eternity’s altar, so it surely would have been easier for Thor to use it to access the cosmic entity and wish for Thanos’ conquest to end.

Thor: Love and Thunder suggested that the first individual who reached the Altar of Eternity could wish for anything they wanted, and the being would make it come true. Gorr wanted the gods to die, but Thor could have got there first and asked for Thanos and his armies to be eradicated. This would have stopped the Mad Titan before he acquired all six Infinity Stones and snapped his fingers, wiping out half of all life in the universe. This subsequently would have avoided five years of depression and turmoil, and, ultimately, could have spared Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

It’s unclear exactly why Thor didn’t decide to go to Eternity in Avengers: Infinity War, especially since he already knew all about the entity. Thor reaching Eternity first would have spared the universe of the Blip, avoided the deaths of notable heroes including Iron Man and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and even ended Gorr’s conquest against the MCU’s gods before it even began. What the future holds for Eternity isn’t known, but the being is one of many cosmic entities introduced to the MCU in recent years, so could prove important to Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and beyond.

