Avengers Tower Officially Gets a New Name in Thunderbolts* (And It’s Not What You Expected)

Avengers Tower is under new management in Thunderbolts*, and with that comes a change to the building’s name. Fans had been wondering about the ownership of Avengers Tower until it was confirmed that Thunderbolts boss Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine) bought it. Avengers Tower has shown up in various trailers and TV spots for Thunderbolts*, but an added surprise is the news that Valentina has changed Avengers Tower’s name. What makes it all the more interesting is the name isn’t what most fans would have expected, but it’s an appropriate title given the circumstances.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Empire spoke to Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier, who revealed that Avengers Tower is now called the “Watchtower.” “We know what that tower means,” Schreier teased. “Who’s the person you would least like to own that tower, that means so much to so many people? Can you use that as a symbol of things taking a darker turn?”

The former Avengers Tower is at least keeping the “tower” in its new name, though there will be questions as to why Valentina went with Watchtower. Fans of the comics will know that the Watchtower was the name of the Sentry’s base, and Lewis Pullman is set to play the complicated character in Thunderbolts*. So is Val already aware of Sentry and chooses the Watchtower name specifically because of him? Or is there another secret meaning that we’re missing?

“It’s like the Al Pacino quote from Godfather III,” Sebastian Stan said about Bucky Barnes winding up on the Thunderbolts. “Every time I try to get out, they pull me back in. Bucky is going to come across this group, and realise that they’re quite similar, in a way, to him. So I think he feels he can contribute and be a leader.”

Three minutes of Thunderbolts* footage was screened back at D23 Expo Brazil, which is where we learned that Val purchased Avengers Tower. The footage featured Valentina pouring a drink in the same place Tony Stark once did in Avengers, overlooking the city and speaking to the band of misfits she put together for a secret mission.

“How crazy is it to think of all the monumental fights that happened exactly here where you’re standing,” Valentina tells the group. “I mean, the place wasn’t cheap, but it’s got good optics.”

Merchandise for Thunderbolts* provides a closer look at the costume Lewis Pullman will wear as Sentry. It comes courtesy of a wave of Funko Pop! collectibles debuting soon. The figures include Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker, with Sentry comprising the fifth. Sentry comes with a special stand to make it appear as if he’s flying in his gold and blue suit.

Thunderbolts* opens in theaters on May 2nd. Let us know your thoughts on Valentina renaming Avengers Tower the Watchtower in the comments below!