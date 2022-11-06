Stranger Things Season 5 Reveals First Episode Title

Happy Stranger Things Day! In honor of the fan-favorite Netflix series, the streaming site has been filling today with tons of fun events as well as sharing behind-the-scenes photos, releasing new music, and much more. They've also teased something "super secret" for today at 4 PM PT, but in the meantime, they've also released the episode title for the Season 5 premiere. While the show isn't expected to return until 2024, fans are certainly happy to get any teases from the final season.

"STRANGER THINGS S5 E1: THE CRAWL," Netflix revealed. You can check out a photo of the title page below:

STRANGER THINGS S5 E1: THE CRAWL pic.twitter.com/OCZpaRWn3h — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 6, 2022

How Will Stranger Things End?

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Does Millie Bobbie Brown Want More Stranger Things Characters To Die?

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) spoke with The Wrap back in May and called Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, "sensitive Sallies" for not killing more characters like Game of Thrones.

"They need to kill off some people, it's too big," Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) joked before Brown chimed in. "It's way too big. Last night we couldn't even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off." She added, "The Duffer Brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don't want to kill anyone off ... We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones."

In another interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the Duffer Brothers responded to Brown's comments.

"What did Millie call us? She said we were 'sensitive Sallies.' She's hilarious. Believe us, we've explored all options in the writing room," Matt said. He added, "Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, it's like... That's depressing... We aren't Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it's not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore because you do have to treat it realistically, right?"

Duffer went on to tease that more deaths could be "on the table" as "they are headed towards the end" of the series. He then joked, "This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations and explaining that there are lives behind it, and it's nothing to do with my sensitivity. So there you go, Millie."

Tthe fourth season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.