Tim Burton Calls Out A.I. Mashups of His Style "Very Disturbing"

Tim Burton is the latest creator to criticize A.I. art. In a recent interview with The Independent, Burton addressed a viral Buzzfeed piece that used artificial intelligence programs to render various Disney princesses in "his" filmmaking aesthetic. As Burton put it, these recreations provoke a very strong emotion for him, and feel akin to "a robot taking your humanity."

"I can't describe the feeling it gives you," Burton explained. "It reminded me of when other cultures say, 'Don't take my picture because it is taking away your soul.' What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It's like a robot taking your humanity, your soul."

What Other Directors Have Criticized A.I. Art?

Outside of Burton, the modern director whose art has been most subject to A.I. parodies might be Wes Anderson, with the Moonrise Kingdom and Asteroid City helmer becoming the target of plenty of the recreations. As Anderson told The Times of London earlier this year, he has stopped even looking at the parodies, if they are sent his way.

"If somebody sends me something like that I'll immediately erase it and say, 'Please, sorry, do not send me things of people doing me,'" Anderson said. "I don't want to see too much of someone else thinking about what I try to be because, God knows, I could then start doing it."

What Are Tim Burton's Upcoming Movies?

In addition to being involved with the upcoming sophomore season of Netflix's Wednesday, Burton's filmography will soon include the long-awaited sequel to Beetlejuice. The upcoming Beetlejuice 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 6, 2024, directed by Burton with a script from Wednesday's Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. The cast of Beetlejuice 2 will include Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe.

"Honestly, I don't really know, because I am really not that good at talking or speaking or trying to sell something, so to speak. Looking back, it's a very, very strange journey that I can't quite explain," Burton explained in the same interview. "That's why it is hard for me to watch the movies afterwards, because I still feel the emotional whatever of it. I don't get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I've worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."

