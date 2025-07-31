Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Details Unveiled

Corpse Bride arrived in theaters 20 years ago this September, and that means that Tim Burton fans have an anniversary to celebrate. It all starts with the first ever 4K Blu-ray release of the film, which you can pre-order in both standard and Steelbook varieties here at Universal Pictures’ GRUV site (20% discount using the code SIGNUP20 at checkout) here on Amazon and here at Walmart. Pre-orders launched earlier this month, but the cover of the limited edition Steelbook (with slipcover) and standard 4K Blu-ray have just been revealed along with the release date of September 23rd. A full breakdown of the special features is also available and can be found below.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Digging Up the Past: The Minds Behind Corpse Bride

‘Till Death Do Us Art: A Corpse Bride Reflection

The Animators: The Breath of Life

Danny Elfman Interprets the Two Worlds

Inside the Two Worlds of Corpse Bride

Voices from the Underworld

The Corpse Bride Pre-Production Galleries

Tim Burton: Dark vs. Light

Making Puppets Tick

The Voices Behind the Voice

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Limited Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook pre-order on amazon pre-order at gruv

Corpse Bride joins The Nightmare Before Christmas 4K UHD Blu-ray that was released back in 2023. Note that a Disney 100th anniversary Steelbook edition was released for The Nightmare Before Christmas, but has long since sold out.

Synopsis: In Burton’s classic stop-motion animated film, A Corpse Bride, now available for the first time on 4K Ultra HD! Synopsis Set in a 19th century European village, this stop-motion, animated feature follows the story of Victor (voiced by JOHNNY DEPP), a young man who is whisked away to the underworld and wed to a mysterious Corpse Bride, while his real bride, Victoria, waits bereft in the land of the living. Though life in the Land of the Dead proves to be a lot more colorful than his strict Victorian upbringing, Victor learns that there is nothing in this world, or the next, that can keep him away from his one true love.