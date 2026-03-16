Timothée Chalamet Reveals First Dune 3 Photo (And His Character Looks Completely Different Now)

Last night, actor Timothée Chalamet turned heads at the Dolby Theater for the 98th Academy Awards, in part because he was up for one of the top prizes, Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Marty Supreme. The actor has also made headlines in recent weeks for comments made about ballet and opera, which have proven to be somewhat controversial, and caused him to become the but of more than a few jokes during the ceremony. Chalamet, however, is getting the last laugh, though, as he’s now proven his star power by simply posting one photo and changing the narrative around him entirely.

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Despite not winning the Oscar last night, Timothée Chalamet took to social media today to offer fans a tease of his next major movie, his return to the role of Paul Atreides for the upcoming Dune: Part Three. It’s tough to say if Chalamet’s tease today comes as a result of putting the Academy on notice that he’s still primed for an Oscar with an upcoming role, but the first look at his character in the highly anticipated sequel is a wild one. As you can see from the photo, which was posted to the actor’s Instagram stories, Chalamet’s Paul has clearly seen better days, wearing his Arrakis’ stillsuit but with eyes that are now weathered and beaten down from the environment and, presumably, his powers. Check it out for yourself below.

Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Evolves in Dune: Part Three First Look

As fans of Frank Herbert’s novel, Dune: Messiah, may recall, the story picks up years after the events of the first film, with Paul Atreides having assumed the title of Emperor of the Known Universe. Denis Villeneuve‘s upcoming movie may fill in the gap between the films a little bit, but based on this first look and what we know about the story, it’s clear that Paul is in a bad way compared to the last time we saw him. Perhaps the change in Paul’s look and the spread of scars across his face and around his eyes has to do with the expansion of his powers, which we saw reach a fever pitch at the end of Dune: Part Two, so the potential here is really saying something.

It is worth noting that Chalamet has already confirmed that the upcoming Dune: Part Three will be his last time playing the character. Despite the blockbuster success of the films, this may have taken fans by surprise, since Dune: Messiah is not technically the ending of Paul’s story. That said, the character could be recast if the third book in Herbert’s series, Children of Dune, ends up becoming a movie as Paul himself would be much older anyway. We can only imagine how haggard he might look by then.

A big debate among fans for the past few months has been whether Dune: Part Three will actually stick to its planned release date of December 18, 2026. This has largely been because it’s not the only major science fiction sequel slated for that date, with Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday also set to debut at that time. There’s really been no indicator on either side that one of the two films will back down, prompting many to coin “Dunesday” as the portmanteau name for the night they intend to watch both movies, a la “Barbenheimer.” In fact, Marvel’s release of four Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers earlier this year appeared to be their indicator that they’re not moving their date, while Chalamet’s first look at Paul Atreides dropping now, in March, seems like another confirmation that the Blockbuster is primed for its debut this Christmas.