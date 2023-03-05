Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fans Hyped Over Mutant Mayhem Cast
At Saturday's Kids Choice Awards, Seth Rogen was on-hand to unveil the entire cast for Paramount's upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Those in attendance and at home watching were treated to a stacked cast, including anyone from Rogen himself to Jackie Chan and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd. Suffice to say, fans are excited about the cast and upcoming movie.
According to the official synopsis, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Actually Perfect
Bro, the voice cast for this TMNT movie is actually perfect. 🐢
They had me at Gianfranco Esposito as Stockman. pic.twitter.com/0oMos2jxex— Raph 🐢 (@RaphTx) March 5, 2023
Stacked
That new TMNT movie cast is STACKED— SpeedSuperSonic (@RicFromSSS) March 5, 2023
Blowing My Mind
wow tmnt mutant mayhem is gonna blow my mind.. that tiny little teaser showed us how unique it’s gonna look compared to previous incarnations, the animation, the cast, im so hyped for this movie, most anticipated animated movie this year, that’s including spider-verse & mario— ♔ ᴍɪᴋᴇʏ ♔ (@booyakabungaIa) March 5, 2023
Too Good
This voice cast is too good🐢 #TMNT https://t.co/8ztO25BCVK— Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) March 5, 2023
Banger After Banger
This entire goddam cast! #tmnt #mutantmayhem pic.twitter.com/se2QBnFTsc— That Nerd Kris (@thatnerdkris) March 5, 2023
Perfect Casting
This New TMNT Movie has a huge voice cast of both A-List Stars and New Rising Stars!
I gotta say Jackie Chan as Master Splinter has got to be a perfect casting choice.
Then we got John Cena, Paul Rudd, And it's no brainer that Seth Rogen is gonna voice another talking hog.🤣 https://t.co/AMsg5JTh56 pic.twitter.com/cpi7KTetL2— Woody and Daffy Duck (Daniel) (@DaffyWoody) March 5, 2023
Insane!
That TMNT cast is INSANE! I need to do more turtles art pic.twitter.com/FZ1kpxLKYF— Kara 🏳️⚧️ (@Karahuset) March 5, 2023
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 4th.prev