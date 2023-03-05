Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fans Hyped Over Mutant Mayhem Cast

At Saturday's Kids Choice Awards, Seth Rogen was on-hand to unveil the entire cast for Paramount's upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Those in attendance and at home watching were treated to a stacked cast, including anyone from Rogen himself to Jackie Chan and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd. Suffice to say, fans are excited about the cast and upcoming movie.

According to the official synopsis, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.