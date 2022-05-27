Tom Cruise Open to Reprising His Tropic Thunder Role

✖

Between Top Gun: Maverick and two upcoming Mission: Impossible films, recent years have seen actor Tom Cruise reprise a number of beloved roles, though he recently teased that, were he to revive another figure from his filmography, he could potentially see himself playing Les Grossman from Tropic Thunder again. The nature of the character, an exaggerated parody of movie executives, means he likely wouldn't be the focal point of an entire feature film, but having previously reprised the role for a bit on MTV, it sounds as though he wouldn't mind embodying the character for the right opportunity. Top Gun: Maverick lands in theaters on May 27th.

"I don't know. I did Les Grossman for the MTV Awards ... We'll have to see, that could be fun," Cruise shared with ComicBook.com at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in regards to other roles he'd like to play again. "I really don't know, at this moment. I'm just enjoying this night, I gotta finish [the Mission: Impossible sequels], you know what I mean? I'm enjoying this night, I'm gonna put all my Mission stuff away for a moment to just breathe tonight."

The coronavirus pandemic saw Maverick earn a number of release date delays, while production on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One saw a number of setbacks due to the pandemic, but ultimately wrapped production last fall. While those projects might be behind him, production on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two kicked off earlier this year, with its massive scope and scale likely requiring another lengthy shooting schedule.

In Top Gun: Maverick, "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick lands in theaters on May 27th.

