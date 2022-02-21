Tom Hanks’ Next Movie Gets a 2022 Theatrical Release Date

After seeing his latest film, Finch, make its debut on Apple TV+, screen icon Tom Hanks is about to have a pretty massive theatrical year in 2022. Hanks is set to star alongside Austin Butler in Baz Luhrman’s , which hits theaters in June. The next movie he’s set to shoot, A Man Called Otto, is also heading to theaters, thanks to Sony Pictures. After winning a bidding war for the film earlier this month, Sony has decided to give A Man Called Otto a prime theatrical release date, debuting the comedy in theaters on Christmas Day.

It was initially reported when Sony bought A Man Called Otto that it would hit theaters during the holiday season, but the studio has now made the date official. In order to get the film in theaters on Christmas, Sony has moved the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody up to December 21st, previously set to debut on December 23rd.

A Man Called Otto joins Elvis as one of several Tom Hanks vehicles arriving in 2022. The actor is playing Geppetto in Disney’s live action take on Pinocchio, and is set for a role in Wes Anderson’s next film, Asteroid City.

A Man Called Otto is based on Frederik Backman’s novel and an original 2017 Swedish film from Hannes Holm. It tells the story of a grumpy widower who feels like he has nothing left to live for, only to be changed by a friendship with some new neighbors. Hanks stars as the titular character and Marc Forster is set to direct. Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo co-star alongside Hanks. In addition to starring in A Man Called Otto, Hanks will produce the film with wife Rita Wilson, Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro, and Gary Goetzman.

“What an amazing all-star constellation of talent: Tom Hanks in an iconic role and an exceptional director in Mark Forster; outstanding producers in Rita Wilson, Gary Goetzman and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro; exquisite screenplay from David Mcgee; a worldwide best-selling book; and our long-time partner, SF Studios,” Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group., told Deadline when the project was acquired. “Elizabeth Gabler, myself and Sony have had the privilege of working with all of these giants before, but this time we feel like we hit the lottery.”

“Tom and Elisabeth’s passion for the material and vision for how to create a worldwide theatrical event blew us all away,” said Fredrik Wikström Nicastro. “We couldn’t be more excited for Otto to find a home at our friends at Sony.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Sony, who have consistently shown their commitment to film and filmmakers,” added Rita Wilson. “In this era, which offers so many ways to be entertained, we applaud Sony’s commitment to theatrical exhibition.”

