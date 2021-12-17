Tom Holland Previews Spider-Man 3, Uncharted, and Chaos Walking Ahead of Huge Year

✖

With films like Marvel's Spider-Man 3, Uncharted, and the long-awaited release of Chaos Walking, the year 2021 is shaping up to be massive for actor Tom Holland. He will take a dramatic turn in the Russo Brothers' upcoming Apple TV+ film Cherry, for which he's already earned rave reviews, before returning to the big screen for even more blockbuster franchise roles. The actor is already one of the most popular names in Hollywood, and this year could shape up to be his greatest opportunity in his young career.

Holland recently spoke with Total Film about his packed year. During the discussion, he provided a tease for all of his projects coming in the near future.

"Uncharted is a film I finished last year," Holland said, starting with the adaptation of the popular video game series. "It's Mark Wahlberg and myself. It's a prequel to the Naughty Dog game series, Uncharted. I play Nathan Drake. Ruben Fleischer is our director, and he did an amazing job. I'm really chuffed with it. It's fun, it's funny, it's epic. It's going to be really entertaining. The action sequences are some of the coolest sequences that I've ever done. So I'm super-excited about that."

Holland also spoke about Spider-Man 3, though he was much more reserved in his discussion about the popular Marvel Studios franchise.

"Spider-Man 3, I can't really talk about, for two reasons: one, we're shooting it at the moment; and two, I don't really know anything about it. They don't tell me anything anymore because I'm so bad at spoiling things. Which is really exciting."

Finally, he spoke more about Chaos Walking, a movie for which ComicBook.com recently debuted an exclusive clip.

"And then Chaos Walking is obviously a film I did with Doug Liman a few years ago. It's been a tricky one because of loads of different reasons. But I think that film will finally come out this year, and I hope fans can see it and enjoy it. It'll be a nice thing for me to look back on and reminisce about. I must have been 18 or 19? [checks] 21. It's still a long time ago."

He added, "I'm not too sure when I get to take a break. I love working. We've just had a really wonderful Christmas at home. We were lucky enough to make it home just before the London lockdown, so we had time to see my parents. We ended up staying with my parents, which was really nice. An interesting sort of power shift, spending your entire life on the road, and then all of a sudden you're sleeping in your childhood bed again. Which was a bit interesting."

Chaos Walking will finally release on March 5th. Spider-Man 3 is set to premiere in theaters on December 17th. And Uncharted will hit theaters on February 11, 2022.