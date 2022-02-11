Tom Holland Says Uncharted Has the Biggest Action Sequences of His Career

✖

When the Uncharted movie releases next year, it seems that it just might contain the kind of action that fans of the video game series have grown to expect. In a new interview on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast (via Screenrant), Holland claimed that the upcoming film features some of the "biggest action sequences I've ever been a part of." It's a very bold statement from the Spider-Man actor, but apparently he has the scars to prove it! Holland went on to say on the podcast that "the cuts and bruises and bangs I got from dangling off of wires and falling off things was ridiculous."

The Uncharted film will feature Holland in the role of series star Nathan Drake. The movie version of the character is a much younger take than the one that has previously appeared in games like Uncharted: Drake's Fortune. Holland is joined in the film by co-star Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Drake's longtime mentor from the PlayStation series. Wahlberg was attached to the film to play Drake at one point, but aged out of the role as time passed, and the project encountered numerous delays. The film is being directed by Ruben Fleisher, and will also star Sophia Taylor Ali, Antonio Banderas, and Tati Gabrielle.

Uncharted is still more than a year away, so it will be some time before fans get the opportunity to judge for themselves whether or not the action can live-up to the hype. After all this time, and a revolving-door of directors, Uncharted will have its work cut out for it delivering an experience that matches the quality of the games. Many video game adaptations have failed in that regard over the years, but the Uncharted franchise clearly means a lot to Sony. The series has proven to be one of the biggest critical and commercial successes on PlayStation platforms, and a theatrical win could help the games reach an even bigger audience. For now, fans will just have to take Holland's at his word!

Uncharted is set to release in theaters February 11, 2022. You can check out our previous coverage of the film right here.

