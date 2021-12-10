Tom Holland Clarifies His Spider-Man Deal With Sony and Marvel

So what is Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Spider-Man: No Way Home? Fans have been on the edge of their collective seats to see what the next move is the Spider-Man movie franchise; after all, Sony has its Spider-Man spinoff universe up and running, with films like Venom, Morbius, and Kraven the Hunter filling it out. It’s been far less clear what Marvel Studios’ plan for Spider-Man is after the multiverse-spanning events of No Way Home; and if Tom Holland will still be the version of Spider-Man in the MCU.

While out doing the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland has been cleaning up and dispelling any rumors, misquotes, and misconceptions about what his future as Spider-Man looks like. Well, when one of the biggest trades around (THR) came asking what the deal is (literally) and which MCU movie Holland’s Spider-Man is contracted to appear in next, the young actor had to back them up. As you will see in the quote below, Tom Holland is making it clear that the only thing on the table for his Spider-Man right now is a whole lot of potential – any news of an actual deal is just hearsay:

“Yeah, that’s not accurate at all,” Holland says of reports Sony and Marvel have him locked for a new three-picture deal as Spider-Man. “The new deal that was struck up was this understanding between the two studios that should Marvel want me to appear in one of their movies, then it would be an open conversation. I don’t think it’s as black and white as, ‘I have a three-picture deal with Marvel and a three-picture deal with Sony.’ It’s just this open conversation and open dialogue between Mr. Iger and Mr. Rothman.”

The two gentlemen Holland references are, of course, the outgoing CEO of Disney (Bob Iger) and the current Chairman of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group (Tom Rothman). Better known as the bosses of Holland’s two immediate bosses, Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal (respectively). In his statement, Holland actually touches on the tenuous balance between the two major studios that has kept Spider-Man swinging around the MCU. That balance already fell apart once when Sony and Marvel couldn’t reach a new deal after Spider-Man: Far From Home became a billion-dollar success. Holland’s Spider-Man banned from the MCU for a span of months before Bob Iger led the movement to resolve the issue with Rothman. Now Iger is moving on from Disney, and we’re already back to a point where Sony Pictures’ Amy Pascal is making assurances about the Spider-Man franchise that Disney and Marvel have yet to firmly echo…

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in theaters on December 17th.