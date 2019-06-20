Top Gun: Maverick Reportedly Heading to San Diego Comic-Con

It looks like this year’s San Diego Comic-Con might become the Danger Zone. According to a new report from Deadline, Paramount and Skydance Media will be planning on bringing Top Gun: Maverick to the convention next month. While the report doesn’t have official confirmation, it hints that some of the film’s cast members have begun booking hotels and flights for the event.

It’s unclear if franchise star Tom Cruise would appear at SDCC, but Deadline cites the fact that Maverick filmed in San Diego – and Cruise’s proclivity to make an event around his upcoming films – as a possibility.

This would mark the latest Paramount venture to make its way to SDCC, after Star Trek: Beyond made its world premiere at the event in 2016.

The cast of Top Gun: Maverick includes Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Lewis Pullman.

“I’m so excited about it! I’m making it, and I go to work and I’m like, ‘This is great,’” Connelly recently said of the film earlier this year. “It was wonderful and it was reassuring because I felt like, ‘Oh yeah, this is gonna work, because, the way they’re approaching it, the way they’re talking about it, the way they’re shooting it, it made me happy and I think it’ll make fans happy. It really feels… I really believe in the direction they’re taking it… It’s been really fun. [Tom is] so passionate about what he’s doing. He’s so committed. He’s so dedicated. I have so much respect for that. It’s really been a privilege.”

Top Gun: Maverick will see Cruise once again play Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Original producer Jerry Bruckheimer is also producing the sequel while Harold Faltermeyer is returning to compose the score.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller, and Zack Stentz. Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie oversaw the film’s reshoots.

Top Gun: Maverick will arrive in theaters on June 26, 2020.