Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Surprise Released at Comic-Con

Surprise! Folks attending San Diego Comic-Con this year flooded Hall H Thursday morning for what they thought was a panel solely about Tim Miller’s Terminator: Dark Fate. That was partly true, as the director and stars of the movie talked about their Terminator return and introduced some new footage. However, the panel was far from over. Tom Cruise shocked those in attendance by walking onto the stage to talk about the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Not only that, but he unveiled the film’s first trailer.

Thankfully, the good people of Paramount Pictures didn’t keep the trailer Comic-Con exclusive. Shortly after it aired in Hall H, the Maverick trailer was released online for all to enjoy. You can watch it in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

There were rumors and reports back in June that Top Gun: Maverick would be heading to Comic-Con this year, given Paramount’s plans to have a presence at the show. A lot of those rumors fell by the wayside when the official panel lineup was announced, and the Paramount presentation was strictly tied to Terminator: Dark Fate and nothing else. But alas, Tom Cruise still showed up, and we still got a Top Gun trailer.

In addition to the return of Cruise and Jennifer Connelly to the Top Gun franchise, the Maverick trailer also introduces several new actors to the fold. Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Miles Teller, and Ed Harris were all seen at different points in the short bit of footage.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller, and Zack Stentz. Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie oversaw the film’s reshoots.

What did you think of the Top Gun: Maverick trailer? Are you excited for the sequel? Let us know in the comments!

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters on June 26, 2020.