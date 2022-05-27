Top Gun: Maverick Launches Trivia Experience Through Instagram, Messenger

✖

Paramount Pictures and Meta have partnered on a new trivia experience to bring the world of Top Gun: Maverick to your phone. On Friday, the two companies launched Top Gun Flight School on the Instagram and Messenger apps, in honor of Top Gun Day. The new experience can be accessed directly through those apps, allowing users to compete in a trivia challenge that rewards you with new content for each correct answer.

Top Gun Flight School will be available on Instagram and Messenger starting today, May 13th. You can get started on the experience by messaging the Top Gun: Maverick FaceBook page through the Messenger app, or by sending a direct message to @topgunmovie on Instagram.

Once you send the message, you'll begin a 12-question, gauntlet-style trivia game. The questions will get more difficult the further you get into the experience. As you get the questions correct, you'll be sent new content from Top Gun: Maverick, including special guest cameos from cast members, throwback photos and videos, new Top Gun: Maverick trailers, quotes, emojis, and more.

Tom Cruise returns to the pilot seat as Maverick, reprising his role from the hit 1986 film Top Gun. The long-awaited sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, comes from director Joseph Kosinski, who is earning rave reviews for his stunning work filming the fighter jets in the film.

"We spent a year working with the Navy to get approvals to put six of these IMAX-quality cameras inside the cockpit," Kosinski recently told Den of Geek. "Four of them were facing toward the actors and two of them were facing forward, in addition to cameras mounted all over the exteriors of the aircraft...You can feel the authenticity. You can feel the strain, the G-forces, the speed, something you could never capture on a soundstage, no matter how much money or visual effects you threw at it. It was a tremendous amount of effort and work, but you just can't fake the results. I can't wait for people to see it."

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters on May 27th.