Toy Story 4 Crosses $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

The beloved gang of Pixar playthings continues to thrive at the box office. Back in 2010, Toy Story 3 made a massive splash in theaters and quickly became the highest grossing animated film of all time, passing the $1 billion mark at the box office. Now, nearly a decade later, Toy Story 4 is joining the same exclusive club. As of Thursday, Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 has made more than $1 billion at the global box office, the sixth film this year to do so.

This shouldn’t come as any surprise to Disney, considering the massive success Pixar has had with sequels in the past. Two of the three most recent sequels from the studio — Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory — have joined Toy Story 3 in the $1 billion club. The only sequel in the past couple of years not to cross the $1 billion mark was Cars 3, which was a bit of a letdown with just over $383 million.

At the moment, Toy Story 4 is the fourth highest grossing Pixar movie of all time, behind Incredibles 2, Toy Story 3, and Finding Dory. That said, it has already passed Toy Story 3 at the domestic box office, simply trailing its predecessor overseas.

Additionally, Toy Story 4 is the ninth highest grossing animated film of all time. Disney’s current adaptation of The Lion King holds the top spot, despite being called “live-action” due to its realistic imagery. Following The Lion King is Frozen, Incredibles 2, Minions, Toy Story 3, Despicable Me 3, Finding Dory, and Zootopia.

Most people assumed that the Toy Story franchise would end after the third installment, given that it completed Buzz and Woody’s story with Andy. However, the creative team decided that Woody’s individual journey wasn’t through just yet, allowing for the fourth movie to be made. All that to say, Pixar seems to finally be done with Toy Story features going forward. Earlier this year, director Josh Cooley said that Toy Story 5 wasn’t being discussed.

“It has not happened, and I one hundred percent agree with you. I would be totally happy if this was the end,” he said.

If this truly is the final Toy Story adventure on the big screen, the franchise is surely going out with a box office bang.