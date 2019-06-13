Toy Story 4 Debuts At 100% Perfect On Rotten Tomatoes

Anticipation is high for Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4, and so far it is impressing critics, as the film has received a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Out of 39 reviews, all 39 are fresh, with an average rating of 8.59 out of 10. Now, that’s a small sample size in regards to reviews, and we imagine it will eventually fall out of its perfect rating as more come in, but that sort of across the board positive debut is nothing to sneeze at, and it’s exactly the kind of start that Disney hoped it would get.

That will only help Toy Story 4’s box office presence, though it is expected to be a juggernaut just like Toy Story 3 was. At the moment the film is tracking for a $200 million dollar opening, which if it happens would surpass Pixar’s own Incredibles 2 and its three day total of $182.6 million. The film has already broken a record for most tickets presold for an animated film, again outselling Incredibles 2.

ComicBook.com’s Cameron Bonomolo also had positive things to say about the film, and you can read our full review of Toy Story 4 right here, and we’ve included a snippet from the full review below.

“Reach for the sky!” declares a built-in catch phrase of kid-devoted, pull-string sheriff doll Woody (Tom Hanks), a veteran toy whose latest rodeo takes the expression to heart when studio Disney-Pixar dares to go to infinity and beyond with a third Toy Story sequel that exceeds expectations.

You can check out the official description for Toy Story 4 below.

“Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.