Toy Story 4 Director & Producers Reveal Horrifying Christmas Toy That Got Cut From the Movie

When Toy Story debuted back in 1995, fans were treated to fantastical interpretations of familiar toys, in addition to meeting all-new unique creations. In subsequent films, the franchise continued delivering audiences a blend of fresh and familiar characters, with many supporting toys having brief scenes that often enabled our heroes’ journeys. Unfortunately, not all of those supporting characters make their way into the final film, no matter how much the filmmakers enjoy them. Director Josh Cooley and producer Jose Riviera recently revealed to ComicBook.com how disappointed they were to have to cut a creepy Santa Clause toy as he ultimately stalled the narrative momentum.

“There’s one that I missed dearly,” Cooley shared with press about characters that were cut from the film. “We went to a lot of antique stores for reference. Every single one would have a Christmas section. And there’s always a Santa Clause that was, you press a button or the motion in a dance or playing Jingle Bell Rock. And so we had that in the movie at one point. Remember them coming to the store and saw Creepy and the cat? Somebody would say, ‘Man, the toys must be really desperate in here.’ And then you hear, “‘Tis the season for desperation.” And behind them was one of those Santa’s and he was like lurking in the shadows.”

He added, “And they’re like, ‘Santa, this place is scary.’ And Woody would come too close, and it would all of a sudden go, ‘Jingle Bell, Jingle Bell.’ And he’d be like, ‘Ah, dang it. You set up my motion there.’ What was I saying? Oh yeah. Get out, as Jingle Bell Rock’s still playing.”

In the film, “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Cooley made it clear just how disappointed he was to see the character cut from the film.

“I love that character so much,” the director noted. “And when we cut him out just for timing and pacing and all that. Even our own crew was like, ‘Not Santa! No please.’”

Toy Story 4 lands in theaters on June 21st.

