‘Toy Story 4’: Bo Peep Officially Returns in New Teaser

It’s official: Bo Peep has officially returned to the world of Toy Story!

After being absent from Toy Story 3, Bo Peep is making her highly-anticipated comeback in Toy Story 4. This much has been teased during the film’s production, but Disney and Pixar have yet to offer any sort of confirmation. That changed on Monday morning when the studios released a new teaser featuring Bo Peep, as well as her own character poster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the teaser below!

In Toy Story 4, Woody and Bo Peep will reunite after not seeing other for many years. Since she’s made of porcelain, and not plastic like the other toys, Bo has become chipped and faded over time. Bo has spent a ton of time on the road, and it’s started to shape who she is as a character, now described as an “adventure-seeking free spirit.” When she and Woody finally see one another again, they realize that they’ve grown apart.

“Bo’s taken control of her own destiny,” said Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley. “While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they’ve found each other again.”

No only is Bo returning to the fold, but the original voice actress who portrayed the character, Annie Potts, is set to reprise her beloved role.

“She is modern, independent, capable and confident,” said Potts of her character. “Bo is written and conceived to be inspiring as she has weathered life’s ups and downs with grace. I aspire to that.”

In addition to the new teaser, Disney and Pixar unveiled a Bo Peep-centric character poster, matching the designs of the other character posters that debuted last year.

Are you excited for Bo Peep to return in Toy Story 4? Let us know in the comments!

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.