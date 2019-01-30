‘Toy Story 4’: Tom Hanks Teases Woody’s Final Line

Woody’s work on Toy Story 4 is officially done, and franchise star Tom Hanks is bringing tears to the eyes of Pixar fan, both young and old.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hanks posted a photo on his Twitter account announcing that he had recorded Woody’s very last line in Toy Story 4. The photo sees Hanks speaking into the microphone, surrounded by several of the film’s producers and animators.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As if the image isn’t enough to get Toy Story fans teary-eyed, the message that accompanies it makes everything even more devastating.

“Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4,” Hanks wrote. “We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond.”

Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx pic.twitter.com/v87ZYNyzx8 — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 30, 2019

From the looks of the photo here, Woody’s final line seems to be a joyous occasion. However, when talking about the film late last year, Hanks teased that the ending of the film is actually quite emotional.

During an interview on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Hanks explained that Toy Story 4‘s ending was so difficult to record, he had to turn away from the crew when he recorded it.

“It was the first time that we were going to be recording the end of the movie, and Toy Story [4] is going to have an impactful ending. The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you’re facing him so he can look right up and you can talk about it.

“I didn’t want to see them and pretended they couldn’t see me.”

Toy Story 4 is likely going to be a whirlwind of emotions, but fans of the franchise would expect nothing less from what will likely be the final chapter of Buzz and Woody’s story.

Are you looking forward to Toy Story 4? Let us know in the comments!

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out), Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”