Toy Story 4: Tony Hale on How Forky Knows He Was a Utensil

After a long wait, the fourth installment of the Toy Story franchise is finally hitting theaters next week. The new film will see an array of new characters, including Forky, the spork-turned-toy dealing with an identity crisis that is voiced by Veep and Arrested Development star Tony Hale. While at a recent press junket for the film, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Hale about his new animated character, who must deal with the existential crisis of having gone from trash to toy throughout the course of the movie. During that time, we asked Hale where Forky’s innate knowledge that he’s a utensil comes from.

“Sure. Because when he wakes up in the backpack, and he’s breathing, there was this ingrained thing of like, ‘I’m a plastic spork. Don’t you dare try to put some other identity on me.’ And so there was kind of a knowing of, ‘This is what I am, and this is what I was made to do. This is my normal.’ And then what he was brought into widened his viewpoint of the world,” Hale explained.

During the interview, Hale also revealed what probably would have happened if Forky had teamed up with Buzz instead of Woody.

You can real the synopsis for Toy Story 4 below:

“Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as ‘trash’ and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

Toy Story 4 will be released on June 21st.