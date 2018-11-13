Movies

‘Toy Story’ Fans Are Demanding Answers About Bo Peep

The first footage for Toy Story 4 almost raised as many questions as it answered — including the […]

The first footage for Toy Story 4 almost raised as many questions as it answered — including the whereabouts of one fan-favorite.

The teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel debuted on Monday, showing the ensemble of toys skipping in a circle to “Both Sides Now”. While some walked away from the trailer with a fondness for new character Forky (Tony Hale), others had quite a lot of confusion — namely about what exactly is up with Bo Peep (Annie Potts).

The porcelain toy was initially expected to play a massive role in Toy Story 4, with Rashida Jones and Will McCormack’s script poised to be a love story between Bo Peep and Woody (Tom Hanks). The pair then left the project, which has prompted some to wonder if that Bo Peep-centric storyline went along with them.

“[Toy Story 4] was supposed to come out this year and then they threw out three-quarters of it and rewrote.” Potts explained earlier this year. “Usually, it takes – from start to finish – two years. But because they threw most of it in the bin and started over [my time on the project has] been extended a little bit. I’ve done a lot of work on it.”

“I have a big part!” Potts revealed. “I’m thrilled! Most of [my work] is with Tom [Hanks, who voices Woody]. I’ve never done any animation before where you got to work with the other actors. [Normally it’s] just a single voice at a time. But because of the nature of what we’re doing, we’ve been having Tom and me together. That’s fun! That is really fun!”

Even with Potts’ comments certainly seeming to suggest that she’ll still be in the film, some have taken to social media to complain about her absence in the teaser. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

