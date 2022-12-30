Original Toy Story Director Reportedly "Extremely Critical" of Lightyear Movie

Toy Story's director had some problems with the way Lightyear went down. In a new report from Puck, John Lasseter is reportedly very critical of the Angus Maclane's effort this year. It's not a surprise that the film hasn't performed at the box office for Disney like they'd hoped. A lot of the media push behind Lightyear just wasn't there. (Other moves inside of the company have also been pointed toward when discussing the animation results for the past year. As of now, Bob Iger is back in the big chair after Bob Chapek's tenure for the early pandemic.) But, Lasseter feels a sort of ownership over the Pixar series he helped get off the ground. So, to not have any involvement and not attach Tom Hanks or Tim Allen must have hurt a bit. He's got his own projects to worry about after his tumultuous exit from Disney and new job with Skydance.

What Happened With Tim Allen and Buzz?

Allen weighed in on his absence from Lightyear before its release. He also spoke to Extra about its box office performance, "Literally, the short answer is -- I've stayed out of this because it has nothing to do, as I've said a long time ago, we talked about this many years ago, it came up in one of the sessions. I said what a fun movie that would be and that was, we spoke about it all. But the brass that did the first four movies is not ... This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies and they're, as I said, I thought it was live-action. When they said they were doing a live-action, that it would mean real humans, not an animated thing."

He added, "Really, Hanks and I, well, there's really no Toy Story Buzz without Woody .... I'm a plot guy. This was done in 1997, it seemed to be a big adventure story and, as I see, it's not a big adventure story. It's a wonderful story, it just doesn't seem to have any connection to the toy."

Here's how the company described the animated feature: "From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. "Lightyear" follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind."

Did you like Lightyear? Let us know what you think down in the comments!