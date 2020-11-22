Pixar Celebrates Toy Story’s 25th Anniversary

Toy Story is 25 years old and Pixar is celebrating the occasion with the fans. That’s right, the 1990s classic is getting all that praise from the kids who saw it in theaters way back in the day. On Twitter, the studio commissioned some fun 25th-anniversary artwork. No one could have expected Pixar’s meteoric rise after the film hit theaters. Toy Story was an instant hit and spawned multiple sequels, and provided a springboard to Disney’s film efforts for the ensuing decades. That lamp and the ball are now statues around their campus in California. Seasoned Pixar viewers are always on the lookout for that ball in the studio’s other films as well. There have been theories that tie every movie in their output together, and none of that would exist without Toy Story.

Series star Tom Hanks talked about the ending of the latest Toy Story film on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year. Hope everyone had some tissues handy, the waterworks were on full blast.

The toy box is overflowing with fun! Happy 25th anniversary to Toy Story, first released on this day in 1995. #ToyStory25 pic.twitter.com/fnVC74vW9a — Pixar (@Pixar) November 22, 2020

“It’s a great movie, it’s a marvelous movie,” Hanks told the host. “We don’t know what they look like — we start going into a recording studio, I think three-and-a-half years ago, and we record for like five hours sessions about every six or eight months, so we don’t know what it’s gonna come out like. It sounds ridiculous because I’m in it, but it’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen in my life. I don’t know how to put it any other way, it truly is.”

The beloved actor also told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show about the ending and how impactful it could be.

“It was the first time that we were going to be recording the end of the movie, and Toy Story [4] is going to have an impactful ending,” Hanks said. “The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually, you’re facing [the director] so he can look right up and you can talk about it.”

