Toy Story 4: Pixar Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Operation Pull Toy

When Toy Story 4 began it had an ambitious plan for getting everyone up to speed on the series, especially after the series had seemingly come to a proper conclusion with Toy Story 3. Starting with a scene that is set between the second and third film, the opening sequence of the fourth movie has a lot going on and it delivers a lot of important information in a quick fashion. In a new Pixar Scenes Explained video on Disney's YouTube channel, Toy Story 4 Story Supervisor Valerie LaPointe and Story Lead Yung-Han Chang broke down the process of working on the opening of the scene and the character depths they were forced to make succinct. Check it out below!

Toy Story very quietly became the biggest franchise out of Disney's Pixar Animation Studio. In addition to the four feature films that have dominated the box office and Academy Awards the series spawned Emmy winning TV shows Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and Forky Asks a Question, TV specials Toy Story of Terror! and Toy Story That Time Forgot, and short films like Lamp Life (written and directed by LaPointe!), plus the many theme park attractions at Disney parks around the world.

The Toy Story franchise seemingly came to an end once again with Toy Story 4 as the lead characters have found themselves separated for good and living their own lives. The series will be given new life in one of Pixar's most recently announced projects, "Lightyear," a film about the Buzz Lightyear character but not about the toy Buzz Lightyear.

Pixar head Pete Docter explained it thus at Disney Investor Day: "At first glance you might think, 'Well, this is a Toy Story film. Well, not so fast. See, back when we created the very first Toy Story, we designed Buzz Lightyear with the idea that he was a toy based on some really cool character from an epic, blockbuster film. Well, all these years later we decided it’s time to make that film."

Captain America himself Chris Evans will take on the part of the hero for the movie which is scheduled to open on June 17, 2022.

In the mean time all four Toy Story films are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

