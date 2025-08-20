Monster Movie Fans Can Now Stream Two Major Blockbusters at No Cost

When Jaws splashed into theaters in 1975, it revitalized the creature feature genre. Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1975 film just celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and fans itching for more monster movies can now stream two recent blockbusters on Tubi. Fox’s free streaming service made dozens of films available for streaming at the start of August, including two shark-centered movies that took big bites out of the box office during their releases in 2018 and 2023.

Viewers browsing Tubi’s streaming library may notice that The Meg and its sequel, The Meg 2: The Trench, are streaming. The two movies joined Tubi’s streaming lineup on August 1st and are now available to stream for free, making them perfect options for summer movie nights. The films are led by Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, and Cliff Curtis and center their story around a wild story about a giant prehistoric creature, Megalodon. Previously thought to be extinct, the 75-foot-long shark returns with a bloody vengeance. The first film is based on the 1997 novel Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten, while the sequel is based on Steve Alten’s 1999 novel The Trench.

Why You Should Watch The Meg and The Meg 2: The Trench

Both movies were large draws for theater-going crowds, with The Meg earning a whopping $529 million worldwide against a production budget of $130–178 million while The Meg 2 brought in $397.8 million worldwide. Those big box office wins aren’t surprising given that the movies are pure creature feature fun thanks to their campy monster thrills, over-the-top action and suspense, and an overall humor, giving way to a fun viewing experience.

The two films also boast star-studded casts that feature Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor, Li Bingbing as Suyin, Rainn Wilson as Morris, Ruby Rose as Jaxx, Winston Chao as Zhang, and Cliff Curtis as Mac in both films. The actors expertly handle both the comedic and series moments in the stories, with Statham’s performance in particular being a standout.

Other Action and Horror Movies Now on Tubi

The Meg and The Meg 2: The Trench blend elements of action and horror, and fans of both genres have more viewing options to explore on Tubi this month. The streamer stocked a long list of films at the start of August. See the full list of Tubi’s August 1st action and horror movies below.

