It Just Got Easier to Watch Dwayne Johnson’s Best Movie Ever

The streaming era is making it easier than ever to binge through the filmography of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The former wrestler made his acting debut in 2001’s The Mummy Returns before retiring from WWE and transitioning to acting full-time in 2004. He has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s leading men, appearing as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise, Dr. Smolder Bravestone in Jumanji, and voicing Maui in Disney’s Moana. Many of Johnson’s films have found streaming homes across platforms, including a 2013 title that is a highlight of the actor’s career.

Tubi subscribers can now stream director Michael Bay’s 2013 black comedy Pain & Gain. The film began streaming on Fox’s free streaming service on August 1, 2025. Johnson starred in the film alongside Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Mackie as members of the real-life Sun Gym gang in a story that follows their efforts to achieve the American dream through kidnapping and extortion. Pain & Gain is based on a real-life story and inspired by Pete Collins’s 1999 series of Miami New Times articles about the Sun Gym gang. Tony Shalhoub, Ed Harris, Rob Corddry, Rebel Wilson, and Ken Jeong also star.

Why You Should Watch Pain & Gain

Pain & Gain released in theaters on April 26, 2013, a little more than a decade into Johnson’s career. Prior to the film, Johnson made a name for himself in action-heavy roles in films like The Rundown, The Other Guys, and the Fast & Furious films. Pain & Gain marked a break from those previous performance and showcased his acting range. His portrayal of recovering cocaine addict and ex-con Paul Doyle was incredibly nuanced, the character darker and more vulnerable than anything else he’d portrayed, and balanced with comedic moments, making the movie a career highlight.

Outside of Johnson’s stellar performance, Pain & Gain is carried by a strong script that takes a dark, comedic approach to a true crime story and is crafted with Bay’s signature visual style. The movie, a box office success after it grossed $86 million worldwide against a $26 million production budget, was met with mixed reviews and only holds a 49% critics’ score and 47% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it’s an all-around entertaining watch, and perfect for any fan diving deep into Johnson’s filmography.

Other Comedy Movies Now On Tubi

Tubi’s August lineup features plenty of laughs. Movie lovers looking for some light-hearted and fun watches have no shortage of options, with several hit comedies now streaming on Tubi alongside Pain & Gain. See the full list of Tubi’s August 2025 comedies below.

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight To The Finish

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Chips (2017)

Code Name: The Cleaner

I Spy

Identity Thief

Instant Family

Just Go With It

Sausage Party (2016)

The Back-Up Plan

The Heat (2013)

The Wedding Planner

The Wolf Of Wall Street

Wayne’s World