A Long-Awaited Horror Sequel Finally Streaming for Free (And It’s Worth Watching)

Horror movie sequels continue to scare up new viewers and breathe life into franchises as they hit the big screen and streaming. Movies like Halloween, Scream, and The Conjuring were all instant favorites, and sequels almost immediately followed, soon launching extremely successful franchises. Another horror movie released in 2008 terrified audiences and become a horror hit, but a full decade passed before a follow-up arrived. That movie is finally streaming for free, and now is the perfect time for fans to watch it!

The Strangers: Prey At Night, director Johannes Roberts’s 2018 sequel to 2008’s The Strangers, started streaming on Tubi on August 1, 2025 alongside a list of other must-watch horror titles. The movie was released 10 years after the original iconic home invasion film and stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, and Lewis Pullman as a family on a road trip who soon find themselves in a fight for their lives. After arriving at a secluded mobile home park, three masked strangers whose only intent is to murder knock at their front door, kicking off a fast-paced life or death ordeal.

Why You Should Watch The Strangers: Prey At Night

The Strangers: Prey at Night is a perfect watch for any horror movie lover and those looking for a terrifying next watch that is guaranteed to keep you up at night. Just like the original 2008 movie, Prey at Night centers itself on the truly terrifying concept of a home invasion, but adds even more fear to the scenario with masked figures with unknown motivations. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but many agree that Prey at Night was more entertaining than the original due to the many fast-paced and action-packed sequences. The movie is also a modern slasher classic that packs all the essentials of the subgenre while also paying homage ‘80s slashers.

The Strangers: Prey at Night is streaming on Tubi at the perfect time, too. The Strangers film series is currently experiencing a rebirth with a standalone trilogy helmed by Renny Harlin and starring Madelaine Petsch. The trilogy launched in 2024 with The Strangers: Chapter 1 and is set to continue the story in The Strangers – Chapter 2, which is set to hit theaters on September 26, 2025, meaning now is the perfect time to revisit previous installments in the film series, including The Strangers: Prey At Night. A third movie, The Strangers – Chapter 3, is expected to release in 2026.

