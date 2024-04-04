Turtles All the Way Down Trailer Released by Max

The latest movie inspired by the work of young-adult author John Green is almost here. On Wednesday, Max unveiled the first information surrounding the release of Turtles all the Way Down, a movie inspired by Green's 2017 novel of the same name. In addition to the first poster and trailer for Turtles All the Way Down, Max announced that the film will be released exclusively on their platform on Thursday, May 2nd.

The film adaptation of Turtles All the Way Down was announced to be in the works all the way back in December of 2017 at Fox 2000 Pictures, before the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company led to Fox 2000's closing. The film was then acquired by New Line Cinema, spending several years in development hell before beginning production in the spring of 2022.

What Is Turtles All The Way Down About?

Turtles All The Way Down follows 17-year-old Aza Holmes, who struggles with anxiety while trying to live up to everyone's expectations of her to be a good daughter, friend and student. Invasive thoughts bombard her brain endlessly as she tries to live her life. A reconnection with her childhood crush Davis might help her face her fears and learn more about how she can navigate her mental health.

Turtles All the Way Down stars Madame Web and Superman star Isabela Merced as Aza, with a cast that also includes Cree Cicchino, Felix Mallard, Judy Reyes, Maliq Johnson, J. Smith-Cameron, Poorna Jagannathan, and Hannah Marks. The film is directed by Hannah Marks, with a script from Love, Simon writers and This Is Us co-showrunners Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker.

What Superheroes Does Isabela Merced Play?

Earlier this year, Merced was seen as Anya Corazon in Madame Web, the latest film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Created by Joe Quesada, Fiona Avery, and Mark Brooks, Anya Corazon made her debut in the 2004 relaunch of Amazing Fantasy #1. As a high school student, Anya was given powers — including the ability to sprout a spider-esque exoskeleton around her body — from the mystical Spider Society, eventually taking on the mantle of Araña. Eventually, Anya took on the mantle of Spider-Girl, working both as a solo superhero and within larger ensembles.

Last summer, it was confirmed that Merced has been cast as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl in Superman, the first film in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot. Created by James Robinson, David Goyer, and Scott Benefiel in JSA: Secret Files #1, Kendra was a a young Hispanic woman who became possessed by Shiera Hall after committing suicide, and who went on to reluctantly embrace her destiny as Hawkgirl, and still holds the mantle to this day. This will be the second time Hawkgirl is portrayed in live-action, after Ciara Renée played Kendra across The CW's Arrowverse of shows.

