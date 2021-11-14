Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Engaged to Girlfriend Taylor Dome

Twilight franchise star Taylor Lautner has taken to Instagram to announce that he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome, a registered nurse/YouTuber. In his post, Lautner’s photo of him proposing was simply captioned: “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” Dome posted the same photos as well adding: “my absolute best friend…I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU” The pair have been linked romantically going back to 2018. As some have pointed out since the news broke however, should Dome end up taking her future husband’s last name, they will both be named Taylor Lautner.

Though having previously played the titular Sharkboy in Robert Rodriguez’s The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, Lautner’s rime as Jacob Black in the five Twilight feature films is what made him a star and household name to many. In the years since the franchise conclude, much like his co-stars that were in all five films as well, Lautner has been vocal about his time working on the series and among other things, the embarrassment he felt of being the only cast member to have shirtless scenes, as well as his undeniably terrible wig in New Moon. That said, it still clearly holds a special place for him as he’s indicated in previous interviews.

“After playing the same character for five movies and for years, you grow so close to him,” Lautner said back in 2011. “I love Jacob. There’s many things that I look up to Jacob for. Jacob’s one of the most loyal people, one of the most persistent people. He has amazing qualities to him that I hope I can learn from him and implement into my own life, which is kind of cool.”

His next project will be the upcoming movie Home Team, the feature film starring Kevin James as New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton who ends up coaching his son’s 6th grade football team after being suspended for the 2012 season by the NFL. It will mark Lautner’s first feature film role in six years.

Lautner’s engagement comes right off the heels of his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart’s own engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The Spencer and Charlie’s Angels star made the announcement of their intent to marry on The Howard Stern Show, adding: “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.” Stewart and Meyer have been dating for two years prior to this.

(Cover Photo: John Sciulli / Stringer vis Getty Images)