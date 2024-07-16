Twisters: Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones Reveal Surprising Inspiration for Their Characters

At the heart of Twisters, a movie about once-in-a-generation weather events, is the relationship between two very different people who share a single passion. Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Kate Cooper and Glen Powell’s Tyler Owens could never be considered similar when it comes to attitude, style, or volume, but they are brought together by a shared love of monstrous tornadoes, and a passion to help those affected by them. While building that on-screen relationship, Edgar-Jones and Powell drew inspiration from a real-life couple that had their own thirst for danger.

While speaking to ComicBook about Twisters ahead of its big-screen premiere this weekend, Powell revealed that he and his co-star were greatly inspired by late scientists Katia and Maurice Kraft, whose lifelong passion of volcanoes was the subject of the 2022 Oscar-nominated documentary Fire of Love.

“I’ll tell you, in terms of the specificity of this relationship, there’s a documentary called Fire of Love that Daisy and I both watched, which is really about the specificity of this couple that loves volcanoes and just wants to get closer and closer to volcanoes,” Powell explained. “I think that was a really interesting jumping off point for Daisy and I to kind of talk about our relationship.”

“Yeah, like what it is to be passionate about this thing that’s quite, for a lot of people, hard to understand,” added Edgar-Jones. “Why would you want to be that close to something so dangerous and volatile? But it’s the same with chasing. I feel like a bonded with a lot of chasers. I mean, as a Brit, we love to talk about the weather all the time, even though the weather is the same. It’s just consistently bad. So I bonded with a lot of storm chasers about weather.”

In Twisters, after surviving a devastating encounter with a tornado, former storm chaser Kate Cooper monitors extreme weather from behind a computer screen. When an opportunity arises to test cutting-edge equipment, Kate heads to the Midwest to track twisters, putting her on a collision course not only with the deadly phenomena, but also with social-media star Tyler Owens. As the storms in Oklahoma intensify, the pair must unite and combine their unique skills to survive the most extreme weather imaginable.

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, Katy O’Brian, and Maura Tierney. Lee Isaac Chung directed the sequel from a script by Mark L. Smith. Twisters releases in theaters on July 19th.