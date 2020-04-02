Freelancers Create Epic Cosplays During Self-Isolation, Call It COVID Closet

People are continuing to self-isolate and work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, which means everyone is looking for some creative ways to pass the time without going out. While some folks have been having some fun with social media posts, others are taking their online presence to the next level. Recently, Twitter users Chloe Joanna Sophie and Harriet Clare decided to go shopping in their own closets, which led to some epically creative cosplays ranging from Mary Poppins to Edward Scissorhands.

“This is what happens when you’re freelance, in isolation, with an extensive fancy dress wardrobe. 10 days of challenges and counting @chloechubb #covidcloset #isolationcreation #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe #COVID19 #untilltomorrow,” Clare wrote. You can check out the first tweet of their thread below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people are wildly impressed with the costumes, which are showcased beautifully in the photos (which is no surprise considering Clare is a photographer). “This is the best thread ever,” one person commented. “Love this, thank you. Going to use it as part of my newly invented Homeschool module, ‘Guess the character, guess the film’ with my kids,” added another. “This is the best thread I’ve seen on Twitter by far,” someone replied. You can check out all of the “COVID Closet” looks below…

“Why Is The Rum Always Gone?”

“YOU’RE GOING TO LOVE ME!”

My Little Pony pic.twitter.com/kRr3T7vETu — Harriet Clare (@hazzleberryfinn) March 29, 2020

“What, Like It’s Hard?”

!!!!!!!!!

“I’m Right And You’re Wrong…”

“Keep The Little Beasts!”

Cruella de Vil pic.twitter.com/voyJmCwrk0 — Harriet Clare (@hazzleberryfinn) March 29, 2020

“I Am Not Compelte”

“Just A Spoonful Of Sugar…”

“There Is No Real Going Back”

For more epic cosplay pictures, you can follow Clare on Twitter here.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.