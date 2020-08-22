Black Adam: DC Fans React to The Rock’s DC FanDome Panel
DC FanDome has been going live all day and the new content has been extra thrilling for fans. From the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer to The Suicide Squad character reveals and the Snyder Cut trailer, there's been a whole lot of excitement today. The virtual event also featured a Black Adam panel with Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The movie is still in the early stages so there wasn't any footage to share, but some new concept art has got fans extra hyped. Many DC fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement for Black Adam and praise The Rock for a job well done.
Between The Rock's response to some fan tweets and overall reactions to the concept art, there's a lot of fun Black Adam posts circulating around Twitter. You can check out some of the posts below...
Dedication
Thank you, this means a lot.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 22, 2020
This one is in the DNA. #BlackAdam #DCFanDome https://t.co/101m90dNrw
Epic Concept Art
Hawkman, Cyclone, Atom Smasher, and Dr Fate confirmed!! #DCFanDome #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/0rXYOrj7x7— Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) August 22, 2020
DC Dreams
If you know dc fans, you know. #DCFanDome #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/0MndJRMghV— fran multi #ZSJL💫🕷️🕸️🦇 (@hpspideywayne) August 22, 2020
Justice Society of America!
Building our universe. #JSA#BlackAdam #DCFanDome https://t.co/vbZ9b533wt— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 22, 2020
Ready for The Rock
#BlackAdam looks unlike any other role we've ever seen @TheRock play and I have to say, that excites me tremendously. He's gonna crush it. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/sel25capaQ— David Rosario (@thedavidrosario) August 22, 2020
So Fun
Big fan of how @TheRock is so clearly relishing coming into the DCEU and shake things up as #BlackAdam. That was fun. #DCFanDome— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) August 22, 2020
New Fans
Welcome aboard. #BlackAdam #DCFanDome https://t.co/Kdh77j7GC2— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 22, 2020
Showdown
The Rock just called out the entire Justice League and told them he’s coming for blood! #BlackAdam #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/dbDTRhiTeB— Walt (@UberKryptonian) August 22, 2020
Ready for Noah
.@noahcent's Atom Smasher is going to blow everyone away. I just know it. #DCFanDome #BlackAdam— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) August 22, 2020
The Excitement Is Real
WE'RE GETTING A LIVE-ACTION DOCTOR FATE IN #BlackAdam I AM ALIVE#DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/RvvWbXGfVa— Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) August 22, 2020
Promises
You have my word. #BlackAdam #DCFanDome https://t.co/LzFTPxIAiK— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 22, 2020
Are you excited for Black Adam? Tell us in the comments!
Black Adam is currently set for release on December 22, 2021, though it's unclear if that will change due to coronavirus-related production delays.prev
