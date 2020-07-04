Hamilton Fans Can't Stop Talking About Jonathan Groff Spitting on Himself
On Friday, Hamilton landed on Disney+. The filmed performance of the musical features the original cast. It offers fans who never would have had the opportunity to see the show during its Broadway run the chance to experience it from the comfort of their own homes. Fans are taking that chance to see Hamilton, be it for the first time or otherwise, but something seems to have them distracted. Jonathan Groff plays King George in Hamilton. He has three performances in the show, each a variation on the same theme: "You'll Be Back," "What Comes Next?" and "I Know Him." What fans are most noticing is the amount of spit coming out of his mouth while singing.
It isn't unusual for vocalists to spit some while singing. They are letting it all hang out during their performances. In Groff's case, it seems a little extreme, perhaps amplified by the close-up shots he gets during "You'll Be Back" in the show's filmed version. It was enough that even Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda called it "transgressive" during a Twitter group watch on Friday.
Miranda is hardly the only one noticing. Groff was trending on social media for a while because of how many people were noting the spit. Here's some of the reactions to the scene from people on social media.
Hamilton is now streaming on Disney+.
Trangressive
prevnext
King George's spit drool is truly transgressive in 2020, mercy me #Hamilton— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 3, 2020
Shocked Pikachu
prevnext
the amount of spit that just left Jonathan Groff’s mouth during “You’ll be back” #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/f1VWU8YU38— Jose (@jose_guevara__) July 3, 2020
The Real Star
prevnext
Ah, the *real* star of #Hamilton - Jonathan Groff's spit pic.twitter.com/RrJ10QK3Cv— Cat 🐝 (@CatHasOddSocks) July 3, 2020
The Funniest Part
prevnext
The funniest part of Hamilton so far has got to be the intense close up on Jonathan Groff’s spit coming out during ‘You’ll Be Back’— Tazmin Harper (@TazminHarper) July 3, 2020
In 4k
prevnext
One of reason to watch #Hamilton on #DisneyPlus is you can see clearly Jonathan Groff’s spit in 4K HD..... pic.twitter.com/zOdBRIlZC1— Maggie Ma (@MaggieMa_LA) July 3, 2020
Why Though?
prevnext
bruh people are posting parts where jonathan groff is singing in hamilton.
dude why the fuck is he drooling? i spit when i sing but not that much— vin (@LCKINGMATURITY) July 3, 2020
Up Close and Personal
prevnext
Me watching Hamilton: wow this is really like up close and personal
Me, watching Jonathan Groffs spit fly out of his mouth during you’ll be back: my god they weren’t kidding about being up close and personal— jessie (@Jessie_Halapia) July 3, 2020
All Day
prevnext
Honestly I could watch Jonathan Groff as King George spit across the stage all day. 😍#Hamilton pic.twitter.com/RpBtPY8cFp— bella curran (@bella_curran_) July 3, 2020
Dying
prevnext
JONATHAN GROFF JUST SPIT EVERYWHERE IN HAMILTON PROSHOT IM DYING— love, elise asf (@theguiltyones) July 3, 2020
Trending
prev
HELPPP JONATHAN GROFF IS TRENDING AT THE US BECAUSE OF THE AMOUNT OF SPIT HE SPITTED WHILE SINGING HIS SONGS AT HAMILTON IM DYINGGGG 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/zdOyOdsRd7— 𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒔𝒆 ✰ || HAMILTON LOCKDOWN (@bergarasimp) July 3, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.