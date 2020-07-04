Hamilton Fans Can't Stop Talking About Jonathan Groff Spitting on Himself

On Friday, Hamilton landed on Disney+. The filmed performance of the musical features the original cast. It offers fans who never would have had the opportunity to see the show during its Broadway run the chance to experience it from the comfort of their own homes. Fans are taking that chance to see Hamilton, be it for the first time or otherwise, but something seems to have them distracted. Jonathan Groff plays King George in Hamilton. He has three performances in the show, each a variation on the same theme: "You'll Be Back," "What Comes Next?" and "I Know Him." What fans are most noticing is the amount of spit coming out of his mouth while singing.

It isn't unusual for vocalists to spit some while singing. They are letting it all hang out during their performances. In Groff's case, it seems a little extreme, perhaps amplified by the close-up shots he gets during "You'll Be Back" in the show's filmed version. It was enough that even Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda called it "transgressive" during a Twitter group watch on Friday.

Miranda is hardly the only one noticing. Groff was trending on social media for a while because of how many people were noting the spit. Here's some of the reactions to the scene from people on social media.

Hamilton is now streaming on Disney+.