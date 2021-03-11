Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose-Starring Vanquish Gets Trailer

Ruby Rose's breakout role came in Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, which paved the way for her to take the iconic mantel of Batwoman for The CW, with Rose's latest project seeing her embrace her action chops, as seen in the new trailer for Vanquish above. Joining Rose in the new film is Morgan Freeman, who has starred in countless acclaimed project, spanning across every cinematic genre. Adding another element of complexity to the project is the fact that it was shot during coronavirus restrictions, allowing for a more contained and intimate experience. Vanquish hits On Demand and Digital HD April 23rd.

From the director of Double Take, Middle Men, and The Poison Rose comes this stylish, glossy action-thriller starring Morgan Freeman (Se7en) and Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) that shows what desperation can drive a person to do. A mother, Victoria (Rose), is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon (Freeman) forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. Now, Victoria must use guns, guts, and a motorcycle to take out a series of violent gangsters — or she may never see her child again.

"When a team-up like George Gallo and Morgan Freeman comes your way, as an actor the answer will always be YES," Rose shared with Entertainment Weekly in a statement. "I loved working on Vanquish and I hope everyone else loves it too."

When the project was announced, Gallo shared in a statement with Deadline, "I have always wanted to do a tight and stylish action thriller. This is going to be a real fun ride and with performances by Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose, the film is elevated to a higher level."

Producer Richard Salvatore added, "With the state of the COVID world, we set out to make a contained thriller that could be made with the new protocols and wound up creating a non-stop action thriller with two amazing actors that are bringing our characters to life in a way we never had dreamed was possible."

Producer David E. Ornston continued, "As Indie filmmakers for the last 25 years, we thought we’ve faced every obstacle we could. But as seems to be the case…there is always a new challenge. COVID has made us rethink every aspect of our shoot. What has remained intact is a great cast, director, and crew all co-operating as a team to make this terrific film.”

