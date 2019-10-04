The Vans x Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Shoe and Apparel Collection Launches Tomorrow

With Halloween only weeks away, Vans has partnered with Disney on a footwear and apparel collection that’s a dream come true for fans of Tim Burton’s 1993 classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. The collection will include 10 footwear styles across six classic Vans sneaker models along with a range of hoodies, sweatshirts, long-sleeve tees, hats, backpacks, socks, and more. Needless to say, you’ll want to jump all over this collection as soon as possible because it is going to be insanely popular. Here’s what you need to know…

Vans will be launching the collection online starting tomorrow, October 4th. They haven’t revealed a specific time, but, generally speaking, these launches happen early in the morning – usually on or before 10am ET (you might even want to check at midnight). When the NBX collection does arrive, you’ll be able to grab the items directly from Vans, and right here at Journeys. Odds are you’ll also be able to find them here at PacSun and here at Tillys. You can take a closer look at some of the pieces in the collection below.

Jack Skellington and Jack’s Lament Sneakers

Sally Sk8-Hi

Sally and Lock, Shock, and Barrel Sneakers

The Nightmare Before Christmas Slip-Ons

The Nightmare Before Christmas Slide-Ons

The Nightmare Before Christmas Kids Sneakers

The Nightmare Before Christmas Hoodies, Shirts, and Backpacks

The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Sweatshirt, Backpack, and Hat