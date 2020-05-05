Venom 2: Tom Holland's Spider-Man Fights Carnage in Terrifying Fan Trailer

The much-anticipated Venom follow-up has been delayed until next year, a move that's given Spider-Man fans plenty of time to play around in the world of Peter Parker. One of the end results is a terrifying fan trailer made by YouTuber Billy Crammer, which features cleverly edited footage to make it look like Spidey (Tom Holland) is facing off against Tom Hardy's Venom and Carnage, the fan-favorite Spider-Man character played by Woody Harrelson in live-action.

In the fan trailer, the footage from Holland is taken from the character's previous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, except it's altered to make his suit appear black — something that gives him the classic symbiote-infused suit from his comics mythos. You can see the epic fan trailer in its entirety above.

Though it's far from confirmed Holland will be appearing in the sequel, it's been long known that the character can now appear in both the MCU and Sony Pictures' Universe of Marvel Characters due to a new deal between the studios.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said in a statement shortly after the new deal was reached. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

As it stands now, the set of interconnected movies Sony is making with the Venom franchise and Jared Leto's Morbius is completely separated from the Marvel Studios-run Marvel Cinematic Universe. That line would seem to blur after Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes ended up popping up in the trailer for Morbius, apparently in the same prison jumpsuit he was wearing in the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage is now set to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

