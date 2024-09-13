Venom: The Last Dance: Who Is Playing Knull?

Venom: The Last Dance's Final Trailer has Marvel fans all wondering: who is the actor playing Knull, God of the symbiote?

The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance shocked Marvel fans when it revealed that the big bad of the threequel will be Knull, the God of the symbiotes. The Venom 3 trailer only gave us the barest glimpse of Knull, with his head bent and that signature white hair hanging in front of his face. We can't know for sure which actor is playing Knull, but there are a few educated guesses floating around.

Who Is Rhys Ifans Playing in Venom 3?

(Photo: Rhys Ifans in 'Venom: The Last Dance' - Sony Pictures)

One major standout of the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance was a shot of Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy) hitchhiking his way into a van filled with hippies, including Rhys Ifans, who is seen both strumming a guitar in song, and giving Eddie profound advice about how "There comes a time in every man's life...".

Some fans have taken Ifans' appearance in Venom: The Last Dance to be a tease that the actor is reprising his role as Curt Connors/The Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man. It's hard to believe that theory, though: Ifans' character is seen strumming a guitar with two hands – so if he is Curt Connors, then he seems to have successfully regrown his missing arm and left his Lizard days behind him. That would be an odd callback to throw at fans – but then again, casting Ifans in Venom: The Last Dance is already an oddly conspicuous choice for Sony to make (see also: adding Doctor Strange actor Chiwetel Ejiofor to the cast).

Rhys Ifans returning as Curt Connors seems unlikely; fans have already checked the captions on the scene, which show Ifans' character to be named "Martin." So unless Connors is traveling incognito to ahead his felonious past, it's probably a different character. But that doesn't mean his appearance is just bait for Spider-Man fans...

Venom 3: Who Is Playing Knull?

(Photo: Teaser of Knull in "Venom: The Last Dance" - Sony Pictures)

The other theory is that Rhys Ifans is playing Knull and that the scene of the actor strumming guitar in a van is just misdirection, with the God of the Symbiotes taking on human form to approach Eddie Brock/Venom before their inevitable super-powered showdown. It could also be the case that the film changes Knull, making the villain a super-symbiote looking for a host – and Rhys Ifans' hippie ends up being that host. Judging from the shot of Knull in the trailer, it may be Rhy Ifans under that white-haired wig and makeup.

Other than the Rhys Ifans theory, there's not much to go on in terms of who could be playing Knull in Venom: The Last Dance. If the movie does change the villain into being a symbiote possessing a host, then Chiwetel Ejiofor's soldier character could also be a possibility.

If Venom: The Last Dance honors the comic book history of Knull, and the villain is played by a different actor, then maybe we have a surprise cameo coming our way.

Venom: The Last Dance has a release date of October 25th.