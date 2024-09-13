Venom: The Last Dance: Knull Creators "Didn't Know" Marvel Character Was in Sony Sequel

The creators of Knull weren't aware that the King in Black was going to be in Venom: The Last Dance. The Marvel villain has quickly become one of the publisher's most popular characters. A lot of this comes down to his unique visual design and his lore tied to symbiotes. After appearing in various media like video games (Marvel Snap, Marvel Contest of Champions), Knull is set to be the main villain in Venom: The Last Dance, the third film in Sony Pictures' Venom trilogy. Venom: The Last Dance gave fans a quick glimpse of Knull, which came as a surprise to the villain's creators.

Artist Ryan Stegman and writer Donny Cates are the creators of Knull, and they were just as surprised as fans when he seemingly appeared in the Venom: The Last Dance trailer. "Yes, I did co-create Knull. No, I didn't know until today that he was gonna be in Venom: The Last Dance. Yes, I do expect to finally be able to afford that lazy river moat around my house," Ryan Stegman wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The replies to his post join in on the "lazy river moat" joke referring to how much (or how little) Marvel creators make when their creations are adapted into other media.

Donny Cates also got some jokes off, writing, "You guys, I just had the weirdest dream….," and following that up with the word "MONEY" written in the Venom logo font. It's worth mentioning that Knull has not officially been confirmed for Venom: The Last Dance, but if this is going to be the last Venom movie for the time being, there's no better way to go out than by battling the King in Black.

Who is playing Knull in Venom: The Last Dance

While the actor playing Knull hasn't been confirmed, the cast list for Venom: The Last Dance includes Rhys Ifans, who looks a lot like the Knull we quickly saw in the Venom 3 trailer. Ifans is no stranger to taking on comic book roles, having also portrayed Dr. Curt Connors / The Lizard in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham.

What is Venom: The Last Dance about?

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, Venom: The Last Dance opens in theaters on October 25th.