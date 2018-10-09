Does She-Venom Appear in ‘Venom’?

Venom is now in theaters (check out our review), and Marvel fans have been wondering about many of the potential twists and surprises that Sony could reveal in the film, including any surprise character cameos – especially those of the symbiote variety. Carnage is the biggest character cameo Venom fans have been wondering about, but there has always been a second big possibility: Michelle Williams’ Anne Weying suiting up to play her “She-Venom” role from the comics!

So does She-Venom make an appearance in Venom? Read below for the answer – but only if you want to know! (SPOILERS)

In fact, we do get an appearance from She-Venom in the film – if only in a brief cameo. Albeit, one that’s faithful to the comics.

During the end of Venom’s second act, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is finally discovered and captured by the Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), and is transported back to the Life Foundation for study. Unfortunately for Eddie, Anne and her boyfriend Dan (Reid Scott) have just used an MRI machine to separate Venom and Eddie – and when Drake discovers that, he instructs his man Roland Treece (Scott Haze) to take Eddie out into the woods behind the Life Foundation and execute him.

Eddie is on his knees about to get executed when he gets a miraculous save – from Anne, who tracked Venom through the hospital air ducts to where the symbiote was hiding in a small dog. Since Venom grows to like Eddie – and Anne – he decides to help out, and temporarily bonded with Anne in order to save Eddie. As She-Venom, Anne ruthlessly dispatches Treece and his men, and afterward, Venom quickly jumps back to Eddie. Anne is left slightly enamoured by the power she wielded as She-Venom – and slightly horrified that she bit one man’s head off.

During our interviews with the Venom cast and crew (see above), Michelle Williams teased that she’s definitely ready for a larger run as She-Venom in the future:

“I actually only had one girl come up to me and say ‘She-Venom… Man that is so cool.’ Maybe once the movie [Venom] opens, then maybe more comic book fans will let me know more about this world.”

When asked if she could match Hardy’s commitment to playing a character and the voice in her head, Williams’ only response was: “Gimmie a challenge.”

In the comics, Anne Weying’s time as She-Venom leaves her rattled, and she eventually commits suicide based on her association with Venom, Eddie, and the brutal acts they’ve both committed. It seems like this movie version of Anne would instead embrace that power – and with Woody Harrelson’s Carnage now on the game board, Eddie Brock/Venom may need all the help he can get.

